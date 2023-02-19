Hard to please Sharks boss Powell seeking improvement

“We do want to show that fighting character every game. Hopefully we can have a bit more continuity.”
He lamented his team not always exercising the right options. The Sharks at times took the more difficult options in the line-out. Just before the break, while they were a player down, the visitors kicked for the corner while they could have taken three points by going for the posts.
Man of the match Bosch, however, helped deliver some decisive blows, particularly with a composed display in the second half. He scored a try and kicked three conversions and a penalty. He missed just one kick at goal.
“He's done well for us this season already. He showed in that second half how he managed the game with his boot,” Powell said.
“He puts good performances together. It is great if you can rely on your '10' to manage the game. It is always a risk going with a six-two bench but it definitely paid off for us in this game.”
The hard to please side of Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell was on display after his team comprehensively outplayed the Lions 29-7 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash on Saturday.
Though happy, albeit in his typical understated way, with the bonus-point win, Powell was quick to remind his team was far from their best against the hapless Lions.
“I'm happy with the five points. We missed a few opportunities in Durban to do the same. It is important to get the points and keep up momentum but there is a lot of stuff we didn't do well. Decision-making in particular, and at times we lacked a bit of effort.
“We will definitely look to make a step up against Ulster,” he said about next weekend's opponents in Durban.
Short highlights of the URC match between the Lions and the Sharks.
His team again showed some of the hallmarks that carried them to an impressive away win over Edinburgh earlier this month. They then defended stoutly and proved ruthless when presented the opportunity to attack. At Ellis Park they again absorbed the early blows.
“At times good character was shown,” Powell said. “We were not as clinical as we would have wanted.
“It rained before and during the game which made the ball greasy and difficult to handle. We couldn't get into our natural momentum.
“We managed the game a lot better in the second half, especially from Curwin [Bosch], those long kicks into the corner pinning them down there. It took us a while to adjust to the slippery conditions.
