Blitzboks show marked improvement in Vancouver
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images
The Springbok Sevens team came back from 19 points down to draw against France (19-19) and then scored six tries against Japan (40-12) to finish day one of the HSBC Canada Sevens on a satisfactory note at BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday morning (SA time).
They will now face Argentina in their final pool B clash at on Saturday night (11.26pm) to determine their fate for the remainder of the tournament but they will be confident about reaching the quarterfinals to be played on Sunday morning.
Springbok Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi, who scored braces in both games, said the team’s upward curve on day one was important.
“We realised at halftime of the France game, being 19-0 down, that we needed to wake up quickly. We did so in time and took that momentum into the Japan game,” he explained.
Springboks need attack coach to gain edge in the World Cup: Mordt
Against France, the Blitzboks had a poor start as they allowed their opponents to score three times, with a number of basic errors hampering their efforts.
The second half proved to be a much better showing, despite losing Ronald Brown to injury.
Ricardo Duarttee scored four minutes from time to cut the lead to 12 points before tries by Soyizwapi in the 12th and 15th minutes brought the Blitzboks within two points.
Duarttee slotted a tight conversion from the touchline to level matters in the last play of the match.
“We realised we needed to keep it simple and do the basics very well and that worked in that second half and then against Japan,” Soyizwapi said.
The captain scored from the kickoff, and tries by Impi Visser and Christie Grobbelaar extended the lead and Soyizwapi rounded off the half with his second try and a 26-0 lead.
Stormers drop anchor on synthetic pitch at Cape Town Stadium for 39 years
The captain (Soyizwapi) found his try-scoring groove again and also led from the front.
His team mates moved the ball in his direction well and he had ten carries, with the four line breaks resulting in a try every time.
Credit to Japan, who came back well in the second half to score twice in quick succession after Duarttee scored from the restart to extend the lead to 33-0.
The final act of the match belonged to the two debutants, with Noegh Hayward getting his first try and Gurshwin Wehr kicking his first conversion.
“The new guys did well, especially after we lost Ronald because they needed to step in and they did well. It is sad that Ronald is out of the tournament, but that gave the two new guys chance to show what they can do,” the captain said.
Retiring Bulls and Bok legend Morné Steyn awarded benefit year at Loftus
