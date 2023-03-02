Sport

Springboks need attack coach to gain edge in the World Cup: Mordt

Method to Springboks’ madness as World Cup in France comes into focus, says wing legend

02 March 2023 - 21:51 By Grant Shub

Springbok wing great Ray Mordt believes the team’s brains trust of Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus have excellently refreshed and rebuilt their champions for a defence of their title at the 2023 World Cup, but thinks an attack coach could clinch the deal.  ..

