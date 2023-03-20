Dazzling France have home World Cup shot despite losing Six Nations title

France surrendered their Six Nations title on Saturday but over the last four years have rediscovered their brilliance and less than six months before hosting the World Cup Les Bleus know they have a credible shot at claiming the crown.

Since Fabien Galthie became head coach in 2020, France have won 80% of their Tests and went on a 14-game winning streak that ended against this year's Grand Slam victors Ireland to strike the right note of caution before the September 8 to October 28 showpiece.

They ended second in the Six Nations a year after completing the Grand Slam, scoring 12 tries and 94 points in their last two games, including their memorable 53-10 record destruction of England at Twickenham.

“We started the tournament in unremarkable fashion,” Galthie said as he drew his conclusions on his fourth Six Nations in charge of France. “We did our best and we've improved over the course of the championship.”