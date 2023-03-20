South Africa

Shutdown: KZN trains running normally but with fewer passengers

20 March 2023 - 16:16
Prasa says trains are running normally with no disruptions in KwaZulu-Natal, but with low passenger numbers as the EFF's national shutdown continues.
The Passenger Rail Service Agency (Prasa) in KwaZulu-Natal says while there have been no disruptions to train services, passenger numbers have been low during the EFF’s national shutdown.

Zama Nomnganga, Prasa spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, told TimesLIVE on Monday that “in the morning all went well, with no incidents reported”.

“Hopefully the afternoon peak will be the same. Morning peak was low compared to other normal Mondays. All our train stations opened on time,” he said.

“All stations opened on time for afternoon peak service. We don’t anticipate an increase in passenger numbers for the afternoon peak.”

Nomnganga said stations are being protected by rail police and private security.

