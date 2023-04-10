Rugby

Injury-hit Springbok Sevens stumble in Singapore

10 April 2023 - 10:05 By Sports staff
Tepaea Savage of New Zealand is tackled by Sebastiaan Jobb of South Africa in their pool match of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium in Singapore on April 8 2023.
Tepaea Savage of New Zealand is tackled by Sebastiaan Jobb of South Africa in their pool match of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium in Singapore on April 8 2023.
Image: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

It was another day of mixed results and emotions for the Springbok Sevens team in Singapore, where the Blitzboks beat Ireland before losing to Spain for the first time in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Sunday's results mean the Blitzboks finished outside the top-10 in the HSBC Singapore Sevens, with the 12-5 defeat to Spain in the ninth-place semifinal at the National Stadium robbing them of an opportunity to get more World Series points.

Earlier, the Blitzboks showed some glimpses of the team that are still among those hoping to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games by beating Ireland 12-5.

The Blitzboks started the day without the services of injured Shaun Williams, Tiaan Pretorius and Ricardo Duarttee, and against Ireland they also lost Donovan Don.

The opening match was a real nail-biter, but two quick-fire tries by Jaiden Baron proved the difference.

Baron, who only joined the squad from South Africa earlier this week as an injury replacement for Zain Davids, found himself in the starting sweeper position but it did not deter the former Boland Kavaliers player. He scored twice in less than a minute and with an Ethan James conversion the Blitzboks were up 12-0 at the break.

The Irish scored first in the second half with Dylan O'Grady dotting down with five minutes left, but the Blitzbok defence held firm to secure a solid win and set up a playoff with Spain.

The Blitzboks started that match with only nine fit players left, but they were off the mark first with Siviwe Soyizwapi dotting down for a well-worked try. James ran a nice loop with Christie Grobbelaar and the captain's hard line opened the Spanish defence.

The 5-0 lead was soon nullified though as Spain scored from a scrum play near the Blitzboks' try line as the teams entered the break level at 5-5.

Spain took the lead in the second half and then held on for a famous first win over South Africa.

On Saturday the Blitzboks were knocked out of the Cup competition with defeats against Australia (19-0) and New Zealand (12-7).

The South Africans, who should slip down the overall standings, won their match against Hong Kong China 31-12, but paid a heavy price in that fixture, which was sandwiched between the two Antipodean clashes, as three players picked up injuries that ruled them out of the match against New Zealand.

MORE:

Improved Blitzboks fall just short of fourth place in Hong Kong

The Springbok Sevens team fell just short of claiming fifth place at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens on Sunday when they were edged by Argentina in ...
Sport
1 week ago

Blitzboks advance to Hong Kong Sevens quarterfinals

The Springbok Sevens team have qualified for the quarterfinals at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens with two victories from their three pool games, ...
Sport
1 week ago

Blitzboks ‘spiralling downwards’: coach Ngcobo after worst finish ever

The Springbok Sevens team will leave no stone unturned seeking to bounce back when they return to South Africa on Tuesday after a disappointing North ...
Sport
1 month ago

Blitzboks crash out of Canada Sevens cup, only have 13th spot to play for

The Springbok Sevens team’s dance with inconsistency delivered an underwhelming performance at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday morning (SA time) as ...
Sport
1 month ago

Blitzboks coach Ngcobo lashes out at ‘disrespectful’ performance in LA

The Springbok Sevens squad remained among the top four contenders of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at the halfway stage of the competition ...
Sport
1 month ago

Fire and ice Ngcobo and Snyman could make Blizboks great again: Brown

Former Springbok Sevens captain Kyle Brown believes the side has the potential to dominate the HSBC World Sevens Series. However, it being a largely ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Romain ‘Fohloza’ Folz is a ‘fraud’: Usuthu insiders claim Sport
  2. SA cricket set for a brighter future Sport
  3. Chiefs to decide on out-of-contract players in June: Zwane Soccer
  4. Chiefs held by Gallants, lose ground in the race for the Champions League Soccer
  5. Lyle Foster's Burnley secure Premier League promotion with win at Boro Soccer

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy