“We had our chances,” Nkosi said. “We spent a considerable amount of time in their half, their 22, and we didn't take our chances. That's why they are on top of the log. They withstood the pressure and they got the win.”
The Lions' game management left a lot to be desired and the coach pointed to poor execution rather than a battle-plan lacking foresight.
“It is all about execution and finishing off chances. Our plans were well laid, taking away the Sharks' kicking game, taking away their maul and their set piece. Our discipline probably let us down a little bit.
“If we followed our plans properly perhaps we would have turned the corner.”
He has a point, as individual misadventure helped trip up the Lions.
“We now have to try to fight for the highest finish in the Currie Cup. This was a playoff game for us. We will try to finish on a positive note,” the coach promised.
The match he referred to was their closing clash against the Griffons on Friday. They have to make the dispiriting trip to Welkom where face is the only thing they have left to lose.
Another dispiriting season as Lions come up short again
Another defeat, another season left to lament.
Despite losing the vastly influential flank Ruan Venter to a dislocated shoulder in the opening move of the match, the Lions started with much promise in their do-or-die clash against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.
Elementary errors, however, caught up with them and so did the Sharks who finished the more composed and organised side, condemning the Lions to a 29-21 defeat.
With one round to go the Durban defeat effectively means elimination from the business end of the Currie Cup, which should come as huge disappointment for the Lions.
Coach Mzwakhe Nkosi conceded that was the overriding sentiment after the Lions, laden with players who are supposed to be battle-hardened from their exertions in the United Rugby Championship and the Challenge Cup, fell well short in the Currie Cup.
“Making the playoffs is a prerequisite,” said Nkosi. “We're helluva disappointed in terms of the end result of the campaign.”
And so they should be, being lumped with the likes of the Griffons, who they play next week. To be fair, Western Province also missed the semifinal train but they have a digestible excuse.
Nkosi watched his team make an enthusiastic start, running and driving into a 14-0 lead by the 18th minute but by the time the halftime whistle approached they were barely holding onto the lead.
A failure to take their opportunities and a debilitating error rate saw the Sharks take chunks out of them before the break.
“[We were] error-strewn towards the end of the first half and that allowed them back into the game. Then it became a dogfight,” Nkosi reflected.
If it were not for their lack of composure the Lions might have put the game beyond the Sharks but they literally played into the home team's hands. This was perhaps best illustrated in captain Marius Louw's long speculative pass that found the grateful hands of speeding opposing wing Aphelele Fassi, which effectively levelled the scores.
Sharks down the Lions to go top
