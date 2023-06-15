We believe in second chances, Rassie Erasmus on returning Aphiwe Dyantyi

With Aphiwe Dyantyi about to return to professional rugby after a four-year ban, Rassie Erasmus is hoping the new signing by the Sharks comes back with a bang and makes a return to the Springboks.
Dyanti was banned after testing positive for the banned substances methandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 in July 2019.
Erasmus, SA Rugby director of rugby, handed Dyantyi his debut on the left wing against England in 2018 and he made an immediate impression scoring a try in front of a packed Ellis Park.
Asked to reflect on the news that the Sharks have handed Dyantyi an opportunity to start on a clean slate and relaunch his career, Erasmus said the speedy winger was punished and deserves a second chance.
“I believe in second chances, there has been a ban by the disciplinary people and he has served his four years. I really hope he comes back with a bang and he really does well for the Sharks,” said Erasmus from the Springbok camp in Pretoria where they are preparing for the Rugby Championship.
“I hope we can pick him one day for the Springboks, there are a lot of people who probably don’t feel the same way about that but we believe in second chances and hopefully he does well and we can look a him again.”
Erasmus advised players against using banned substances, saying it is not worth it and is too much of a risk because players get tested regularly.
“If you look at the penalty he paid, four years is just not worth doing something like that and I am not judging him as a person. Four years is a long time and it is not sensible for a player in this day and age where you just can’t get away with something like that.
“We get tested every day here in camp, they get four to five players tested for the last year and a half or two years. They are here in camp every day, there is not a day that goes by where a player doesn’t get tested.
“I don’t think you need something like that to make it at the highest level.”
Before his ban, Dyantyi had a promising future having won 13 caps for the Boks and scored 30 points.
One of his most memorable moments was when he helped the Boks beat the All Blacks in Wellington when he scored two tries in the 36-34 win during the 2018 Rugby Championship.
Dyantyi was named the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in November 2018 and his arrival in Durban adds depth to a side that has world class backs like Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and Aphelele Fassi.
