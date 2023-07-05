POLL | What do you think of the new Springbok jerseys?

“The launch of a new jersey is always exciting, but the anticipation and expectancy around today has been building for months,” said CEO of SA Rugby Rian Oberholzer.
“We are immensely proud of what Nike has provided and the feedback from the team has been great since they were kitted with the training gear recently. The new jersey honours the traditions of the Springboks in its design and construction, while adding subtle nuances to set it apart. We couldn’t be happier.”
The designers worked closely with the team to design a kit that reflects the history of the team and South African culture.
“We involved the senior team leadership group in the approval process and they were immediately appreciative of what Nike was trying to achieve in design and construction,” said Oberholzer.
“We are looking forward to seeing the jerseys in action over the coming weeks, including the alternative jersey which will make its debut in Buenos Aires next month.”
Fans can purchase the primary and alternative jerseys from Friday at Nike stores and major retailers. They cost between R999 and R2,599.
Image: SA Rugby
The Springboks' long-awaited new Nike-designed jersey has been revealed and is a hit among fans.
The classic green and gold outfit has been reimagined to include a traditional collar, with the underside thereof nodding to the South African flag. As an acknowledgment of the team’s spirit, “Stronger Forever” is inscribed on the inside collar.
The bold, new, alternative jersey pays homage to local culture through the patterned print and the colourway was inspired by and celebrates the hues thereof.
The Springboks’ Rugby World Cup jersey, with the same design, will be unveiled next month.
