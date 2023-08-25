Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says his team will “not hold back” in their Rugby World Cup warm-up game against the All Blacks at Twickenham Stadium in London on Friday night.
“This is not a friendly. In fact, we’ve never had a friendly against them. It’s going to a big physical battle, and we are excited about it,” Kolisi said.
The captain said he anticipated a tough game against New Zealand. The last time the two teams played the Boks lost by 35- 20 during the Rugby Championship.
“The fact the All Blacks selected a full-strength side for the match shows their intent. We will not hold back at all. There are 80,000 people coming to the match and we owe it to them to give our all,” he said.
“It’s also our last match before the Rugby World Cup, so we want to make the most of the occasion. Hopefully it will be an ugly, tough game — but beautiful at the same time.”
‘It’s going to be a big physical battle’: Siya Kolisi on tonight’s game against All Blacks
Image: Dave Rowland/Getty Images
Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the Boks playing against the All Blacks was always tough, adding the game would be a good test for the team before the World Cup.
“We have selected a team that is good enough to perform on the day and win the game for us,” he said.
