Rugby

Record-breaking Boks flex muscles to crush All Blacks in Twickenham

25 August 2023 - 23:03
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse makes a break ahead of Mark Telea of New Zealand during their World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham Stadium on August 25, 2023 in London, England.
Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse makes a break ahead of Mark Telea of New Zealand during their World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham Stadium on August 25, 2023 in London, England.
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

South Africa will march to the Rugby World Cup with the biggest spring in their step after recording their biggest win over their greatest rivals at Twickenham on Friday night. 

On a dark night for All Blacks rugby, the Springboks ran out 35-7 winners eclipsing the 17-0 victory of Phil Mostert's side in Durban in 1928. 

The Bok forwards laid the foundation deep in the boiler room in the first half and there were times in the second they must have felt on Cloud Nine. 

While the Boks would have done their RWC credentials no harm, the All Blacks have a lot to ponder before they take on France on September 8. 

Rarely has their pack spent so much time in retreat, or been so poorly disciplined.

Scott Barrett's cheap shot swinging arm to the head of a low lying Malcolm Marx, who was not influencing play, bordered on thuggery.

SA ref Jaco Peyper in charge of World Cup opener

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will referee the Rugby World Cup 2023 opening match between hosts France and New Zealand at Stade de France on September 8.
Sport
2 days ago

His earlier yellow card for playing Faf de Klerk at a ruck came back to bite him. 

This was branded a warm-up game but the Bok forwards were red-hot from the start. 

It was New Zealand who were on the receiving end as they were scorched by a South African pack that was carefully assembled for this clash.

The most experienced Springbok pack ever flexed their collective muscle and seven of them bar Pieter-Steph du Toit were substituted — a first in Test rugby. 

Siya Kolisi's team wanted to atone for the poor first quarter in their last outing and did not come out cold this time. 

Thankfully for the black-clad supporters, their team brought more than their share of mongrel in defence in the first half.

The All Blacks played the first half under an inordinate amount of pressure and though the Boks would take a 14-point gap into the break against their greatest rivals, this was probably an exception.

England dealt World Cup blow as Farrell red card upheld

England captain Owen Farrell will miss the first two matches of the Rugby World Cup after an independent disciplinary hearing upheld his red card on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Initially their toil in dominating possession and territory was not commensurate with their gains on the scoreboard. 

However, the pressure wrought by Duane Vermeulen, Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Du Toit and Co in the first half took full effect in the second. 

Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Manie Libbok, André Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie all revelled at the back.

It was Kurt-Lee Arendse's intuition by shutting down the All Blacks' space in midfield from broken play that brought him an intercept and another try.

It was his 11th try in 10 Tests to double the Boks lead before the break. 

That came after Kolisi got over which must have been the hardest earned try these Boks have scored.

They laid siege to the All Blacks line in the opening quarter but could not get over until the skipper did. 

Early in the second half Marx became the leading try scorer for a Springbok forward when a Kolisi pass back to the hooker at the front of the line-out gave him enough space to charge in. 

Bongi Mbonambi and Kwagga Smith also got onto the scoresheet to underline the Boks' dominance. 

Scorers

South Africa (35) — Tries: Siya Kolisi, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Kwagga Smith. Conversions: Manie Libbok (5). 

New Zealand (7) — Try: Cam Roigard. Conversion: Richie Mo'unga. 

READ MORE

Clash of heavy hitters: Boks throw caps in the ring for All Blacks dress rehearsal

What do you do on the eve of a Rugby World Cup that has already seen crippling, if not soul-destroying, injury play its cruel hand?
Sport
1 day ago

Savea wants All Blacks to go ‘bang’, while Boks will have their Bomb Squad

The question of whether the fiercest rugby rivalry will be scaled down a notch on Friday has been raging in the background as the Springboks and the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks have depth and players to defend World Cup crown: Sean Fitzpatrick

The former All Blacks skipper cautions it will take a monumental effort to win consecutive titles
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Record-breaking Boks flex muscles to crush All Blacks in Twickenham Rugby
  2. Lepasa, Maswanganyi shine as Pirates beat Comoros minnows Djabal Soccer
  3. Akani Simbine powers SA relay team into final for a final sprint medal push Sport
  4. 'He's done very well,' Chiefs' Ntseki says of Petersen amid calls to bench the ... Soccer
  5. Proteas looking to land the first punch against Aussies, says batting coach JP ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure