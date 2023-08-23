Rugby

England dealt World Cup blow as Farrell red card upheld

23 August 2023 - 09:45 By Aadi Nair
England captain Owen Farrell during a training session held at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot, England on Monday.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

England captain Owen Farrell will miss the first two matches of the Rugby World Cup after an independent disciplinary hearing upheld his red card on Tuesday, handing the flyhalf a four-match suspension including pool D fixtures against Argentina and Japan.

England's 29-10 loss to Ireland on Saturday served as the first match of his suspension, and he will also sit out the final warm-up fixture against Fiji this coming weekend.

Farrell faced a second disciplinary panel after World Rugby appealed against the decision to downgrade the his red card to yellow for a dangerous tackle on Wales loose-forward Taine Basham during England's 19-17 warm-up win on August 12.

Last week, the judicial committee verdict that there were mitigating circumstances in the collision, in which his shoulder struck the head of Basham, caused an uproar among pundits and former players, as well as player welfare advocates. 

Reuters

