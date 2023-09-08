Rugby

South African adventurer Rutland in France to deliver whistle for World Cup opener between France and All Blacks

08 September 2023 - 12:35 By LIAM DEL CARME IN TOULON
South African adventurer Ron Rutland is pictured at World Rugby House in Dublin. Rutland has cycled more than 22,000km to deliver the whistle for the Rugby World Cup 2023 opening match between France and New Zealand.
Image: Charles McQuillan - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Ron Rutland has done it again. The perpetual pedaller has completed another marathon journey, just in time for the start of the Rugby World Cup. 

He has pedalled into Paris to deliver the whistle for the Rugby World Cup 2023 opening game between France and New Zealand, which will be officiated by countryman Jaco Peyper. 

In the #RaceToRWC, Ron covered more than 22,000km on a 300-day journey which is almost six times the distance of this year's Tour de France. 

The intrepid adventurer set out on his fourth pre-RWC ride on November 12, after the RWC 2021 women's final, taking in New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the US and Europe. 

World Rugby partners Childfund, Capgemini and World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin joined a group of 180 riders to accompany him when he began the final three-day 313km “Pedal to Paris” leg of his journey from Twickenham Stadium in London. 

Rutland has raised more than $140,000 (R2.67m) for World Rugby’s official charity, Childfund, from his #RaceToRWC so far, with a target of $200,000 (R3.82m) still in his sights. 

“Ron is fit enough and surely mad enough now after 20,000km to become a referee,” said Peyper.  

“On a serious note, he's shown great commitment and it’s special to receive an experienced whistle that has travelled the world.” 

Peyper and fellow match officials for RWC 2023 also got on their bikes to prepare for the tournament, but their preparation was far more measured. 

“We had about four hours on the cycles in Rocamadour, France, for our pre-World Cup ref team building,” said Peyper.  

“Tough, but great experience.” 

Peyper, South Africa's top ref, declared himself ready for what the host nation and the All Blacks will serve up on Friday. 

“I’m ready for Friday night, well prepared over the past few months. This is the pinnacle of my career so far.”

