OPINION | Rugby World Cup 2023: Africa’s hopes lie with South Africa and Namibia, for now

Two African teams have made it through to the 20 countries playing across four pools in the final stages of the 2023 men’s Rugby World Cup: three-time champions South Africa (ranked 2nd in the world) and underdogs Namibia (ranked 21st). What are their chances and what is the state of rugby union in Africa? We asked rugby expert and coach Wilbur Kraak some burning questions.

What shape is South Africa in — can they win?

South Africa can do well for a few reasons. Key members of the coaching and support team, who helped South Africa win in the last World Cup, in 2019, are still there. And they’ve added new talent like Deon Davids for fresh ideas. They have lots of good players in different positions, so can select strong teams no matter who they choose. There are both experienced players and young talents, like Canan Moodie, Grant Williams and Kurt-Lee Arendse. Some of the players can play different positions, which is handy. It’s a team that does well when it has momentum, especially in areas like collisions and kicking. And leaders like team captain Siya Kolisi are important, particularly in tough games.

But we need to remember a few things. South Africa’s players are older now, so they need good rest between matches. They’re in a demanding pool — including Ireland (ranked 1st in the world) and Scotland (5th). They should rotate the team in games against lower ranked sides like Romania and Tonga. All-rounder Manie Libbok’s skill in kicking goals is crucial. And the team must stay disciplined on the field and adjust to how referees interpret the laws. If these things are kept in mind then South Africa has a good chance of winning.

How do you rate Namibia?

Namibia’s goal is different from South Africa’s. I believe their main aim is to secure their first-ever win in the World Cup final stages, and it seems they might be targeting Uruguay for that opportunity. Namibia face a unique challenge because they’re in a difficult pool that includes hosts France and New Zealand (ranked 3rd and 4th in the world).

One common issue for second tier nations like Namibia is they don’t get enough chances to play highly competitive rugby. However, they recently had a tour of South America, which should help them prepare. To progress as a rugby nation, Namibia needs to focus on playing more competitive international matches, improving its club system, and ensuring consistency in player selections.

An advantage in this campaign is having two coaches, Allister Coetzee (part of South Africa’s 2007 World Cup-winning team) and Matthew Proudfoot (who contributed to South Africa’s 2019 success). Their experience will undoubtedly be a benefit.