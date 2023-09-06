‘Ag, it’s just the way we do things’: Nienaber happy to Bok trend and name XV early

The relief across the rugby world is palpable.

The Springboks will go into Sunday's Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland with just six forwards on their bench.

They opted for a more conventional, for them anyway, six/two configuration that means Scotland too can expect a huge forward onslaught from the defending champions on Sunday.

Some rugby pundits questioned the wisdom of a seven/one split as was deployed against the All Blacks in the Boks' most recent outing.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber unveiled his team earlier than anticipated on Wednesday and broke with World Rugby convention that dictates such announcements be made two days before the game.

“Ag, it's just the way we do things. We've always done it this way,” he said.