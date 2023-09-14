Bok lock Eben Etzebeth in the race against time to face Ireland next weekend
The odds on Eben Etzebeth recovering in time for the Springboks' clash against Ireland have lengthened with the news that it might take take 14 days before he is restored to full fitness.
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber did not explicitly say Etzebeth is out of the crunch September 23 clash, but he did stress that no risks will be taken with injured players.
Etzebeth left the field with a shoulder injury in the 26th minute of Sunday's RWC opener against Scotland in Marseille leaving many Springboks fans alarmed.
Nienaber also revealed that hooker Malcolm Marx had picked up a knock, the nature of which the coach was not prepared to reveal.
Marx suffered the mishap at Wednesday's training but like Etzebeth he was not earmarked for Sunday's clash against Romania in Bordeaux.
Nienaber said the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI) prohibits him from announcing the nature of Marx's injury.
The same act acted as shroud over the affliction that prevented Lood de Jager's selection in the RWC squad.
Nienaber explained that the selection protocol that precluded utility back Canan Moodie and lock Jean Kleyn's selection for the Scotland game will also apply to Etzebeth, the most capped player in the group.
“The scans came back and we believe it is going to be a 10 to 14 days' injury. He didn't participate in training yesterday but he was on the field today,” Nienaber said on Wednesday evening.
“It is something the guys will manage and look after him. We will have look but it will be between 10 and 14 days. He must be 100% fit. We don't have the luxury, given the pool that we are in to have a guy that is iffy, that is 95% or 98%.
“He must be 100% fit if he wants to get selected.”
Clearly the scan did not provide the news that the Boks had hoped for.
When SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmsus addressed the media on Monday, he said Etzebeth's injury should take between seven and 10 days to heal.
When he made that pronouncement, the player had yet to undergo a scan.
Nienaber explained the return to play criteria for players who were injured.
“In Corsica Canan and JK (Kleyn) could not finish the (training) week so they weren't up for selection against Scotland but they completed every single training session for the Scotland week hence they are now fit.
“We made the point last week that we need 100% fit players if you want to play a quality side,” reminded Nienaber.
The victory over Scotland has slightly eased the pressure on the Boks. They can afford to not risk Etzebeth against Ireland in the hope he is restored to full fitness by the time they play in their potential quarterfinal on October 14.
RG Snyman may take Etzebeth's place in the game against Ireland.
Marx's injury holds potential peril for the Boks.
Bongi Mbonambi and Deon Fourie are the hookers for this weekend's game in Bordeaux, while flank Marco van Staden has been prepped for a potential role at hooker should the need arise.
Fourie has not played hooker since 2018.
The Boks travel to Bordeaux on Thursday but not before they have a training session at RC Toulon's base in the morning.