Bok lock Eben Etzebeth in the race against time to face Ireland next weekend

“It is something the guys will manage and look after him. We will have look but it will be between 10 and 14 days. He must be 100% fit. We don't have the luxury, given the pool that we are in to have a guy that is iffy, that is 95% or 98%.

“He must be 100% fit if he wants to get selected.”

Clearly the scan did not provide the news that the Boks had hoped for.

When SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmsus addressed the media on Monday, he said Etzebeth's injury should take between seven and 10 days to heal.

When he made that pronouncement, the player had yet to undergo a scan.

Nienaber explained the return to play criteria for players who were injured.

“In Corsica Canan and JK (Kleyn) could not finish the (training) week so they weren't up for selection against Scotland but they completed every single training session for the Scotland week hence they are now fit.