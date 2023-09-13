Chorus of discontent makes World Rugby take action on disharmonious anthems

“I think we should thank France 2023 for this and the people on the ground who had a limited amount of time. They have tried to address the challenges and find solutions.”

In Marseille there the added challenge of explaining to fans why they could not have beer.

“We know there was no beer shortage, there was no lack of beer. It was a series of unfortunate difficulties. We are going to be working with France 2023, the venues and our partner Asahi — who have done an amazing job helping us address these challenges — to improve the situation,” Poussau said, trying to save face.

On the opening weekend, almost predictably, refereeing was thrust into the limelight.

“Refereeing is definitely one of the hardest jobs in the sport and our responsibility collectively is trying to make the referee's life as easy as possible by always supporting them which is what we do at World Rugby,” Poussau said.

“We know we have the best of the best in that refereeing team and I don't think I should comment on decisions which are related to the pitch.”

French police, meanwhile, have launched an investigation after an Irish fan was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men while in Bordeaux on Saturday.

Local media reports said the 37-year-old woman was allegedly attacked around midnight on Saturday.

“On behalf of World Rugby, we are completely shocked, and we are horrified by these events, and we will support the victim as much as we can,” said Poussau.

“It’s obviously hard to comment any further because there is an investigation in place and that’s for the French authorities to deal with. But obviously, we were very shocked by what’s happened in Bordeaux.”