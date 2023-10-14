All Blacks dump Ireland out of the Rugby World Cup, setup semifinal clash with Pumas

If Ireland and South Africa set the benchmark for the best game of the tournament in the pool stages, this one surpassed it.

New Zealand, high on spirit and resolve, stunted Ireland at every corner and again denied the game's top ranked team passage to the last four.

Though both teams at times dazzled in attack both defences were outstanding.

The All Blacks were perhaps marginally better in that department with captain Sam Cane, Shannon Frizzell and Ardie Savea all delivering crunching blows.

Apart from being resolute defenders the All Blacks were crafty troubleshooters too. When met with characteristic grit in the Ireland defence, the All Blacks found a way over it, no more glaringly than when Beauden Barrett collected a ball that bounced and sat up favourably. The All Blacks hit left and their sure handling created space down the left flank with Rieko Ioane and Leicester Fainga'anuku trading passes before the latter touched down.

That handed the All Blacks a 13-point cushion and Ireland were rocked.

Earlier the All Blacks threw the kitchen sink and perhaps the Basin Reserve at Ireland in a passage of sustained attack that eventually yielded a penalty that led to Richie Mo'unga opening the scoring.

An offensive tackle from Cane and a thorough mop up job from Savea near centre field yielded New Zealand their second kickable penalty.

To be fair Ireland had their chances. They eschewed a pot at goal when Johnny Sexton opted to kick for the corner. New Zealand spoiled their line-out ball.

Not too long after New Zealand doubled their lead Ireland went into frenzied attack mode but again New Zealand's resilience in the tackle showed. Their patience in the ruck also bore fruit when in the mismatch of the tournament Brodie Retallick got his clutches on scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park and ripped the ball from him with the All Blacks' tryline only metres away.

Ireland grew stronger. They were making mini breaks. Increasingly the All Blacks fell foul of the law. Eventually the pressure took its toll.

Bundee Aki's try in the 27th minute, though a terrific collective effort in every sense, required the finishing touches of a man that bulges as much physically, as he does in confidence. Aki moved his body like a bison at the Bolshoi as he assuredly evaded the New Zealand defence for Ireland's first try.

Just when it looked as if Ireland were taking a firm grip on proceedings, New Zealand reminded of their potency with ball in hand.