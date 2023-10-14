Argentina surge into semis with battling comeback win over Wales

Carried on a wave of incredible support, Argentina overcame a 10-0 deficit to eventually overwhelm Wales 29-17 as late tries by replacements Joel Sclavi and Nicolas Sanchez took them into the World Cup semi-finals for the third time on Saturday.

Wales made all the early running and deservedly led after a Dan Biggar try but The Pumas chipped back with a series of Emiliano Boffelli penalties to take the lead.

Wales were on the back foot for most of the second half, and though a Tomos Williams try briefly restored their lead, there was a sense of inevitability about Argentina's emphatic response amid a raucous sea of blue.

It was a remarkable turnaround for Argentina in the same ground where they were brushed aside by England in their opening pool game five weeks ago and they will play either Ireland or New Zealand, who meet in Paris later, next week.

"Wales were a really good and tough team as they always are," Argentina captain Julian Montoya said. "We knew it was going to be very tight. We like to be a team that fights for everything. (It was) far from perfect but we are going to Paris (for the semi-finals).

"It's how you embrace the moment and fight for each other. That's what rugby is about. Two more weeks with this team. I don't want this to end, ever."