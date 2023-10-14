“As for Sekou’s presence, it’s to be able to adapt to the scenario. Keep power, speed, impact and be present in the air. We have a number of players who can enable us to cover different options without fundamentally altering our organisation.”
While the Boks made the decision to have goal-kicking backup on the bench the French opted to forego the talents of Melvyn Jaminet who has proved a more than capable replacement for Thomas Ramos at fullback and off the kicking tee.
Galthié after meticulous planning over the last number of years knows there is now no room for error.
They need no reminding that France expect much from them over the next fortnight but Galthié sounded like a man in charge of a squad ready to embrace the challenge.
“We’re always nervous before this kind of match. It would be a lie to say there’s no tension. That’s what makes these moments so special. We try to make the most of these moments, live them well together, and move forward with pleasure, joy, happiness and determination.”
France team to play South Africa — Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (captain); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch; Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonnio, Peao Mauvaka, Cyril Baille
Substitutes: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou; Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana
France captain and talisman Antoine Dupont reappears against the Boks after injury
Image: Adam Davy/PA/Backpagepix
The face of the Rugby World Cup will not be entirely obscured when hosts France take on defending champions South Africa in a quarterfinal in Stade de France on Sunday night.
France captain and talisman Antoine Dupont will reappear on Sunday after missing the last two games with a facial fracture and though it was widely speculated he would wear a mask against the Boks, he will put his trust in a scrum cap.
“It's the surgeon’s wish and he suggested it. I have no problem with it,” said Dupont.
The scrumhalf who wields such a wide range of influence on the field explained he will not alter his game as a result of the recovering injury.
“It shows that I’ve gained experience and that I know how to adapt to the opponent and to what’s in front of me. If there’s less space in front of me, it’s because there's more elsewhere. We have to adapt to what’s on offer and look for space wherever we can find it.
“I started with contact in the middle of last week, and I’m finding my feet again. At the beginning of the week, I was able to get back into it fully. I found myself back in collective situations, in game situations. That boosted my confidence.
“I didn’t feel any pain. That reassured me. It was important to go through all the stages.”
He is likely to be in the Springboks' cross hairs.
Anything short of a his self-assured best would represent a mini success for the Springboks.
His value to the French team cannot be underestimated.
Sunday's Test will be his 20th as captain and he is yet to lose at home while wearing the armband.
Dupont's introduction is the only change they've made to their side that routed Namibia 96-0 in Marseille.
Perhaps more pointedly, Galthié has reassembled 12 members of the team that beat the Springboks in Marseille last November.
France, for the second time in this tournament have gone with six forwards and two backs on their bench.
It could make for an interesting evening for Sekou Macalou who, though a loose forward, will have to cover some backline options too should the need arise.
“Tactically, we’re not going to say too much about what we’ve planned for Sunday,” explained Galthié.
