Rugby

Lacking game time, weak cheekbone — Dupont a threat to Boks: Rassie

12 October 2023 - 10:56 By Liam Del Carme in Paris
France's Antoine Dupont during a training session at Stade Du Parc in Rueil-Malmaison, Paris, on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

France talisman Antoine Dupont may not have recent game time under the belt but he is entirely capable of pulling the strings for the World Cup hosts, South African Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus insists.

Dupont, who has been absent from the French team since September 21 when he fractured his cheekbone in their runaway 96-0 defeat of Namibia, looks set to make his highly-publicised return to the team for their quarterfinal against the Springboks on Sunday.

Monsieur Dupont was cleared by his surgeon to resume training at the start of the week and it is now really up to the player to determine whether he is ready to take on the defending champions.

Erasmus, though, is adamant the French general will be back at the helm wielding all his usual authority.

I think a lack of fitness won't be a problem for him,” said Erasmus. “I have actually never seen him sweat on the field, he's so emotionless when he plays. He always looks so in control, obviously him being the captain.

“The whole of France, the whole world, has respect for him. I broke my jaw three times and you can actually get leaner because you can't eat [as well]. The next thing is you can't run. He is definitely a guy who is not afraid to tackle, he's a guy whose kicking and passing is still [good].

He's a guy, when he goes into a Test match, he'll still do his tackles because it has been three weeks, his surgeon cleared him. I have no doubt he will play and it will be a big challenge for us to try to contain [him].”

Dupont, after his brush with a potential tournament-ending injury, will hope to make an impact at the business end of the tournament. Erasmus will also have similar aspirations after he too was almost shown the door earlier in the tournament.

Erasmus, who has had match and touchline bans for different World Rugby-instituted infractions, was asked to vacate his position on the touchline in the Boks' clash against Scotland in the team's opening match in Marseille.

Erasmus drew much criticism for performing water-carrying duties during the series against the British & Irish Lions in 2021, though it was well within the confines of what was then permitted.

In the first game, I was sitting on the bench with the players. A nice match commissioner said I couldn't sit there. I said, 'I didn't know, I don't want to cause trouble but I have sat here for all the other matches'. He said to me 'no, it was an addendum to the participation agreement'.”

Erasmus had to move to his fellow coaches and they had to reintroduce a system in which they could effectively communicate with the medical staff.

READ MORE

