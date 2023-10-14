South Africa

IN PICS: Jazz legend Madala Kunene honoured for contribution to SA music

14 October 2023 - 12:51 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Jazz musician Dr Madala Kunene performs during his honorary concert at Playhouse in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The department of sport, arts and culture honoured legendary jazz guitarist Madala Kunene in a two-part event in Durban this week.

The event was the sixth edition of the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series, an initiative by the department that recognises and acclaims South Africa’s living legends in the creative and cultural sectors.

Born in Kwa-Mashu and affectionately known as “Bafo”, Kunene performed publicly for the first time as a seven-year-old in the 1950s, busking on Durban's beachfront after fashioning a guitar from a cooking oil canister, a plank and a fishing line. In the ensuing decades he captivated audiences and received acclaim for his music. The department said Kunene’s unique blend of blues and African folk music has enriched South African music, cementing his place as a South African music legend.

At the first event Kunene performed in his community in Hilary, southwest of Durban. At the second event in the evening he mesmerised fans at a concert in Durban's Playhouse where sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa honoured him with an award.

The concert featured Kunene and Xolisa Dlamini.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal's College of Humanities recently conferred an honorary doctorate on Kunene.

TimesLIVE

Thembalethu Shandu performs during Dr Madala Kunene's honorary concert at Playhouse in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Music lovers enjoying Dr Madala Kunene's honorary concert at the Playhouse in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Mr Zizi Kodwa during the recognition event to celebrate South African music legend Dr Madala Kunene at Hillary Sports Ground, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa is flanked by Playhouse CEO, Linda Bukhosini and chairperson Khwezi Kunene as he honours Dr Madala Kunene with an award during his honorary concert at Playhouse in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A keyboardist performs during Dr Madala Kunene's honorary concert at Playhouse in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
12 October 2023: Legendary jazz musician Dr Madala Kunene performs during his honorary concert at Playhouse in Durban, yesterday. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Sandile ndlovu
Legendary jazz musician Dr Madala Kunene raises his hands as he and the team of artists bid good night to fans after performing at Playhouse in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

