Bok Mbonambi’s place in final under threat after alleged racial slur on Curry

Curry's complaint was recorded on the referee's microphone in the 28th minute. The flank said to O'Keefe: “Sir, Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t what do I do?”

O’Keeffe responded by saying: “Nothing please. I’ll be on it.” There is no audio available of the alleged comment by Mbonambi.

South Africa won the tense semifinal 16-15 after a Handré Pollard penalty in the closing minutes. Curry, after the game, confirmed the incident with Mbonambi but declined to state what was said.

The England flank appeared to attempt shaking hands with Mbonambi but the Bok hooker seemed to push his hand away.

England are likely to leave the matter in the hands of World Rugby's disciplinary procedures. The post-match citing window is 36 hours.

SA Rugby said in a statement: “We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim.”