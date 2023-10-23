Rugby

UPDATE | World Rugby to investigate Boks’ Mbonambi for ‘racial slur’

23 October 2023 - 14:00 By Liam Del Carme in Paris
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Springboks' Bongi Mbonambi during the 2023 Rugby World Cup semifinal against England at Stade de France on Saturday.
The Springboks' Bongi Mbonambi during the 2023 Rugby World Cup semifinal against England at Stade de France on Saturday.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Bongi Mbonambi’s participation in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand has been presented a fresh challenge after World Rugby chose to formally investigate the allegation he used a racial slur in the Springboks’ semifinal win over England.

The Springbok stand-in captain is alleged to have made the slur against England flank Tom Curry in the 28th minute of the tense and at times tetchy semifinal, won 16-15 by South Africa at Stade de France in Paris.

Though the alleged slur is not audible on the referee’s microphone, The Telegraph on Sunday published an audio recording of Curry complaining to referee Ben O’Keeffe that Mbonambi called him a “white c**t” in the Boks’ 16-15 win at Stade de France on Saturday.

World Rugby confirmed on Monday it is formally probing the matter.

Their statement read: “World Rugby takes all allegations of discriminatory behaviour extremely seriously.

“We can confirm that we are formally reviewing the allegation made by England’s Tom Curry in relation to the use of discriminatory language during the England vs South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 semifinal on Saturday.

“World Rugby will not be making further comment until the conclusion of the process.”

Bok Mbonambi’s place in final under threat after alleged racial slur on Curry

Bongi Mbonambi's prospects of playing in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks may be in jeopardy after he reportedly used a racial ...
Sport
1 day ago

How long it will take the investigation to reach a conclusion is not clear. It does, however, present the Bok selectors with an unwanted headache before they finalise their side for the final. They are due to name their team on Thursday.

As a senior member of the squad and stand-in captain when Siya Kolisi is not on the field, Mbonambi would be a shoo-in for the starting team.

His significance to the Bok cause went up a notch when Malcolm Marx was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury in their opening game against Scotland.

The Boks have Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden as hooking options but neither has served in that position for a convincing amount of time of late.

The final is at Stade de France on Saturday (9pm). 

READ MORE:

POLL | Do you believe Boks' Mbonambi uttered a racial slur against England’s Curry?

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi is in the spotlight, this time not for being a man-of-the-match but for allegedly uttering a racial slur against ...
Sport
3 hours ago

South Africans rally behind Boks' Mbonambi, ask for proof of 'racial slur'

The Springboks' heated Rugby World Cup semifinal match against England at the weekend did not go down without drama.
Sport
4 hours ago

Tiring Boks, with a day less to final, summon energy for All Blacks clash

With one day less than the All Blacks to prepare for the final the Springboks will have to rest and recover well after their exertions over the last ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Bok player ratings: key performers earned low energy Boks place in final

Ox Nché came on and breathed life into the Springbok performance against England on Saturday
Sport
21 hours ago

Boks the kings of chasing down lost causes

Last week in the wake of Cheslin Kolbe charging down Thomas Ramos's conversion attempt Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber noted the virtue of ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I knew that was the job I had to do. Luckily it came off’: Pollard on that kick

Converting the deciding kick in a Rugby World Cup knock-out game is something you dream of from the time you're a little boy, Handré Pollard reminded ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ox helps Bok scrum plough ahead as Bomb Squad swings semi

The demise of the scrum as one of rugby's true battle grounds has been greatly exaggerated.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Chiefs part ways with Ntseki, Cavin Johnson takes over, Zwane demoted Soccer
  2. UPDATE | World Rugby to investigate Boks’ Mbonambi for ‘racial slur’ Rugby
  3. Proteas need to maintain intensity to overcome tricky Bangladesh: Markram Cricket
  4. South Africans rally behind Boks' Mbonambi, ask for proof of 'racial slur' Rugby
  5. Kolisi puts Nienaber in focus as Boks’ quieter coach enters his last week Rugby

Latest Videos

South African Rugby Player Investigated for Alleged Racial Insult in World Cup ...
How an alleged fraudster tried to prevent Amazon headquarters from being built ...