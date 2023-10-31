Rugby

WATCH LIVE | The Springboks are back! 2023 Rugby World Cup champions arrive in SA

31 October 2023 - 11:05 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, touch down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

The Boks successfully defended their crown in France against the All Blacks on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

