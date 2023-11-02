WATCH | New clips show Jordie Barrett shaking Ramaphosa’s hand at RWC final

“Racist, disrespectful and sore loser” were words used to describe All Blacks centre Jordie Barrett after being accused of not shaking President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hand at the Rugby World Cup final medal ceremony in France last Saturday.
At the weekend a clip of Barrett going past Ramaphosa seemingly without shaking his hand during medal ceremony at Stade de France went viral on social media. Barrett received backlash on social media and was labelled “disrespectful and racist”.
New footage, however, of the players’ handshakes with the president has emerged and it appears that Barrett shook Ramaphosa’s hand.
The new clips show the players shaking Ramaphosa’s hand as they climbed the main stage stairs. The cameras were focused on the stage and did not cover the handshakes with Ramaphosa well. This could explain how it seemed like Barrett went past Ramaphosa without greeting.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, during the Boks’ press conference at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, defended the New Zealand centre amid social media attacks, saying Barrett shook Ramaphosa’s hand.
“There was a video that went out on TikTok about Jordie Barrett and somebody thinks he didn’t shake the president’s hand. I know him personally and as somebody that I know very well, he is not that kind of a person. The video was taken probably after he shook his hand, he shook the president’s hand,” Kolisi said.
“We are fully behind him and respect New Zealand a lot, they respect us a lot. There is nothing worse than losing a game and getting this kind of [backlash] on social media. So it has really been tough on him and the team and his family. But as the South African team, we are all behind him. So ja please if you can, he did shake the president’s hand.”
As new clips from different angles of the controversial handshake and Ramaphosa’s “death stare” emerged, some people on social media believed Barrett deserved an apology.
Social media backlash aside, Barrett had a tough game in the Boks 12-13 victory as he missed a penalty kick.
WATCH | New clips show Jordie Barrett shaking Ramaphosa’s hand at RWC final
Siya Kolisi defended Barrett and ensured South Africans the All Blacks centre shook Ramaphosa’s hand amid social media backlash
Image: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS
