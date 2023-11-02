Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says diversity is South Africa's strength.
He was speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday during the Springboks' victory parade.
“We wanted to show that diversity is our strength in South Africa and we encourage Mr President and the cabinet that we need to use our diversity a bit more. It's a powerful force that a lot countries don't have,” Kolisi said.
The Boks returned to South Africa from France on Tuesday after their historic win against the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.
The Springboks are undertaking a victory parade through Gauteng on Thursday that will end at the FNB stadium.
LISTEN | 'Diversity is our strength in South Africa' – Siya Kolisi
Image: Twitter/ @PresidencyZA
