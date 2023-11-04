WATCH| Fun and laughter as Durban supporters gather to hail the Boks
Scores of excited Springboks supporters have turned out in Umhlanga to meet and greet the Rugby World Cup champions.
Among the supporters was a group of friends from the nearby north coast town of Ballito who came up with the innovative idea of turning the back of their Toyota bakkie into a “baccuzi”.
“We wanted to bring the beach to the Boks. They have worked very hard to achieve this phenomenal milestone,” said Alex Chapman.
Having chosen their spot by 8am, the jovial friends wasted no time in drumming up loud support for the fans.
“The music was loud but even the law enforcement officers were sold on our idea. We started off doing the Mexican wave as part of our efforts to drum up support,” said Chapman.
[WATCH] Fans gathered at the Garden Court hotel to welcome the #SpringboksRWC on their Durban leg of the #SpringboksTrophyTour. Ntando Mnyandu reports. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/VbX9fNm0dL— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 4, 2023
Their idea caused a stir among the throngs of supporters.
A strong presence is being maintained by police, the eThekwini metro and private security.
Chapman said he and his friends looked forward in meeting skipper Siya Kolisi to whom they attribute the Springboks' victory.
“We want to thank him for what’s he done — it’s no mean feat achieving a back-to-back World Cup success. It was a life-changing achievement which is good for the country's unity.”
The friends said they were happy with the turnout at the upmarket town just north of Durban.
Umhlanga couple Nicolas and Charlene Anamourlis said they were looking forward to having their merchandise signed by some of the players.
“My son just loves scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and we hope he'll be able to give us a signature. The Boks are fighters. They needed the win for the country. I am so happy with how things turned out in the World Cup,” said Charlene.