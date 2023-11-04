WATCH| Fun and laughter as Durban supporters gather to hail the Boks

Scores of excited Springboks supporters have turned out in Umhlanga to meet and greet the Rugby World Cup champions.

Among the supporters was a group of friends from the nearby north coast town of Ballito who came up with the innovative idea of turning the back of their Toyota bakkie into a “baccuzi”.

“We wanted to bring the beach to the Boks. They have worked very hard to achieve this phenomenal milestone,” said Alex Chapman.

Having chosen their spot by 8am, the jovial friends wasted no time in drumming up loud support for the fans.

“The music was loud but even the law enforcement officers were sold on our idea. We started off doing the Mexican wave as part of our efforts to drum up support,” said Chapman.