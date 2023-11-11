Rugby

Sharks coach Plumtree disappointed with result against Zebre, aims to change things at home

11 November 2023 - 13:45
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sharks coach John Plumtree (right) talks to the franchise CEO Eduard Coetzee during the warming up prior to the United Rugby Championship match against Ospreys at The Stoop on November 3, 2023 in London, England.
Sharks coach John Plumtree (right) talks to the franchise CEO Eduard Coetzee during the warming up prior to the United Rugby Championship match against Ospreys at The Stoop on November 3, 2023 in London, England.
Image: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Sharks coach John Plumtree looks forward to coming back home and resetting after a terrible start to his second stint with the franchise in the United Rugby Championship (URC).   

The Sharks kicked off life under Plumtree with four successive defeats during their four-week European tour, including the shocking 12-10 defeat to Zebre on Friday.   

The Sharks, without their Springbok players, also lost to URC defending champions Munster, Leinster and Ospreys.   

Plumtree's men return home with just a single losing bonus-point they got in their defeat against Zebre, who had gone for 28 matches without a win.   

“Pretty disappointed with the result,” Plumtree said after the game on Friday.   

“Tight game, tough game. The yellow and red cards didn’t help.   

“A lot of our basic skill sets let us down tonight, just losing the aerial battle was a key thing that allowed them to dominate territory,” he said.   

“We had a couple of nice moments on attack, but really didn’t capitalise on the opportunities that were available.   

“I was proud of the effort around our goal line defence and a lot of young players really stood up tonight physically.”   

Aphelele Fassi and Hyron Andrews received yellow and red cards respectively for bad tackles during the match.   

In his summary of the tour, Plumtree didn’t hide his disappointment as he felt a win or two was possible.   

“Disappointing tour. We could have picked up a win or two. That didn’t happen. We are looking forward to getting back home now and we will reset and work hard to get some momentum going and improve our results at home.”   

The Sharks play their first home game of the season against Connacht at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday, November 18 (5pm).   

The Sharks inability to perform without a host of their Springboks is a major concern that Plumtree and his technical team will have to tackle head on to give the side a chance to win a piece of silverware.

READ MORE

Shocker! Sharks lose to URC whipping boys as Zebre win first match in 18 months

A shocking performance by the Sharks saw them suffer possibly their most embarrassing defeat, going down 12-10 to United Rugby Championship (URC) ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Welsh teams will be more dangerous in URC this season — Bulls boss Jake White

Bulls coach Jake White believes the recent big changes in Wales rugby are likely to make the Welsh teams in the United Rugby Championship (URC) more ...
Sport
1 day ago

Injury-plagued Sharks determined to end URC tour on a high, take aim at improved Zebre side

Having failed to register a victory in the opening three rounds of the new United Rugby Championship season, Sharks coach John Plumtree says their ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Third time lucky for Riveiro as Pirates claim derby bragging rights with win ... Soccer
  2. 'Can't fault the players' says Spurs boss after second-string team lose at ... Soccer
  3. Tough weekend for SA URC sides in Italy as Stormers go down to Benetton Rugby
  4. Chiefs' interim coach Johnson goes for Khune's experience in Soweto derby Soccer
  5. Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly adds spice to Soweto derby, says he's not scared ... Soccer

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations