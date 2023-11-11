South Africa

Man 'stabs colleague to death' on West Rand, poses for selfies with body

A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after he was alllegedly witnessed repeatedly stabbing a colleague and posing with his body

11 November 2023 - 13:01
A West Rand man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a colleague to death and posing for selfies with the victim's body. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A West Rand man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a colleague to death and posing for selfies with the victim's body.

The incident was caught on camera with the video showing the alleged perpetrator repeatedly stabbing his colleague on Thursday.

The attacker is then seen posing for selfies with the victim’s body .

The two men were employees of Sibanye-Stillwater mine and worked at the its Kloof mine in Westonaria.

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted said the incident happened at about midday at the Leseding staff family quarters. The stabbing allegedly happened outside the residence, in front of informal traders and spaza shops.

The motive for the stabbing is not known.

“They knew each other but it's not known what caused this. The police are investigating and we will support them and wait to get further details. We have contacted the families of the perpetrator and the deceased and are offering them counselling and support,” Wellsted said.

Witnesses would be offered counselling, he said.

“It’s traumatic. It sounds unbelievable. Apparently the perpetrator stabbed the man multiple times.

“The police arrested the perpetrator and we will do our own internal investigations. What we are trying to do is respect the families as they will be going through a difficult time, so we don’t want to give away personal details.”

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder.

“Police have opened a case of murder for further investigations. The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Westonaria magistrate’s court on Tuesday,” Nevhuhulwi said.

TimesLIVE

