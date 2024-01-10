Bulls coach White says they are learning to play in contrasting home and away conditions

Bulls coach Jake White says having to negotiate different weather conditions in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup is a challenge for coaches to be creative and meticulous in their planning for matches.

In most instances, the Bulls can play in hot and dry conditions at the altitude of Loftus and the following week be confronted with snow in Europe and be forced to play a completely different game.

“Obviously we will be playing in freezing cold conditions, but that’s one of the amazing things about this competition,” White said as they prepared to take on Bristol Bears in their Champions Cup group stage clash at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

“Playing at this time of the year, you can go from 35ºC degrees at Loftus and at altitude to playing in almost snow and freezing cold conditions the next, but this is part of the uniqueness of coaching in the competition.