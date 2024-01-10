Having worked with some of the talent from the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune have shared their opinions on players from the reserve league.
DDC stars, including the Chiefs duo of Mfundo Vilakazi and Vicky Mkhawana, Pirates’ youngsters Jabulani Mokone, Kagiso Mnguni, Senzelwemusa Sibiya and Zoey Monyepao, Sundowns’ Thabo Nkabinde, and Masimbonge Ngidi and Sphamandla Zikhali, both from AmaZulu, were part of the Carling All Stars side.
The All-Stars team, coached by Riveiro, defeated Carling Knockout Cup champions Stellenbosch 2-1 in the Carling Cup final at Polokwane at the weekend.
The skilful Vilakazi was on the scoresheet as Khune rolled back the years and reminded many why he was dubbed Mzansi’s number one.
Riveiro was impressed with all the youngsters and predicted a bright future for them.
Riveiro, Khune predict bright future for Mfundo Vilakazi and DDC crew
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
“I’m happy with all the youngsters and we try to help all of them,” Riveiro said.
“I’m happy with the way Vilakazi responded during the game with the different things that we were asking from him. As well as Vicky coming from the bench, Thabo (Nkabinde) and Jabu.
“All of them did a good job and the future is bright for all of them,” he said.
“They only have to think about tomorrow. What are they going to do tomorrow? Be ready for the next training session.
“They need to stay calm and be focused because football is always (about) the last game. On the next one you must try to get better,” Riveiro said.
Khune has encouraged the young players to never give up and always work hard.
The veteran goalie shared how he was once in the same position as them, but emphasised that today’s generation has more opportunities to break into senior sides compared to him when he was a budding footballer.
“I also had a dream when I was a youngster, when I was 17, before I got promoted (to the senior team). The opportunities that the DDC players are getting were not there during our days,” Khune said.
“But I had an opportunity as a reserve team player once a month to play against the first team and that’s how I managed to impress the coaches. I was also representing the national U20 and U23.
“I think I managed to play and impress because Brian Baloyi was leaving at that time,” Khune said.
“Mfundo has to work hard. He mustn't lose hope because his time will come. He needs to be patient with himself and when the time is right, the opportunity will come his way.
“I think it goes to a lot of other youngsters, not only Mfundo, but the players he is playing with.”
Khune urged the reserve league players to draw inspiration from players such as Stellies’ star Jayden Adams, who is heading to the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana.
“He was playing with Mduduzi Shabalala. Look what happened. He got promoted and it is opening doors for everyone playing in the DDC. Their games are live on television, they are being watched week in, week out,” Khune said.
“It gives them a great opportunity to be recognised by first team coaches and even to represent the national U20, U23 teams and Bafana Bafana.
“Jayden Adams is another typical example. Stellenbosch missed him today because he is a key player for them. He is with Bafana going to Afcon, so you see how doors open for these youngsters. They have to take their careers seriously and follow their hearts and be patient.”
