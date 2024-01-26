Rugby

Exciting line-up of home games for Springboks, historic Portugal test added

26 January 2024 - 12:23 By Nick Said
Springbok supporters and a Bok mascot celebrate the national rugby squad during the victory parade in Johannesburg on November 2 2023. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

World rugby champions South Africa will host Portugal at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on July 20 when the sides clash in a first ever Test match, officials confirmed on Friday.

Tier 2 nation Portugal were one of the stand-out performers in the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup in France, where the Springboks beat New Zealand 12-11 in the final.

Unfancied Portugal defeated Fiji and drew with Georgia, and won admirers for their enterprising style of play.

Their meeting with South Africa will follow two home Tests for the Boks against Ireland.

"We are delighted we will be returning to Bloemfontein for this historic match," said director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. "With the venue confirmed, we can go full steam ahead with our planning for the home Tests from an operational perspective."

New era: Rassie can look at rookies for Bok rebuild

World champion Springboks will this year face a scenario very different from the one they did in 2020 the season following their RWC success in Japan.
Sport
5 days ago

South Africa's last Test in Bloemfontein was a first ever home loss to Wales as a much-changed side went down 13-12 in 2022.

South Africa's home Tests in 2024:

July Internationals

  • July 6 v Ireland (Pretoria);
  • July 13 v Ireland (Durban); and
  • July 30 v Portugal (Bloemfontein).

Rugby Championship

  • August 31 v New Zealand (Johannesburg);
  • September 7 v New Zealand (Cape Town); and
  • September 28 v Argentina (Mbombela).

Reuters

