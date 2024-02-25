Blitzboks miss out on top eight finish in Canada
The Springbok Sevens lost their final Pool C match 22-10 against Ireland on Saturday at BC Place in Vancouver, hence missing the quarterfinals of the HSBC SVNS series for the first time this season.
They did recover some pride later in the day, beating Canada 20-14 to stay in the hunt for some valuable series points.
The Blitzboks face Australia on Sunday at (9.21pm SA time) in the 9th/10th place match in what turned out to be a disappointing tournament for the team.
The defeat against Ireland meant South Africa finished last in their pool for the first time this season also. At half time, things were still tight, with the Irish leading 10-5, but two late tries killed off any Cup hopes the SA side had for this weekend.
Ireland did well to control the aerial battle and kickoffs, while some poor defence by individuals in the Blitzboks jersey handed the Irish good momentum when needed. There was some joy for David Brits, who scored a first ever try in the series, but that was one of only a few things to celebrate in that performance.
Canada were the next opponents on Saturday evening. This time the Blitzboks, clearly stung by their pool demise, rocked the hosts with two early tries by Impi Visser and, just before the break, another by Rosko Specman.
Canada came back strong in the second half, despite another five pointer by Brits that extended the lead to 20-7 with three minutes left. The home side scored a second converted try and it was only scrambled defence by the South Africans that kept the team in red from scoring a potential match winner.
The South Africans started their campaign by beating New Zealand 22-12 on Friday but could not bring the same energy to their second match against Great Britain, losing 17-12, leaving them needing a win against Ireland to reach the quarters.
Scorers
South Africa 10 (5) — Tries: David Brits, Rosko Specman.
Ireland 22 (10) — Tries: Zac Ward (2), Hugo Lennox, Gavin Mullin. Conversion: Billy Dardis.
South Africa 20 (15) — Tries: Impi Visser (2), Rosko Specman, David Brits.
Canada 14 (0) — Tries: Josiah Morra (2). Conversion: Max Stewart (2).
