Rugby

Blitzboks end in second-last place in Los Angeles

04 March 2024 - 09:13 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Blitzboks' Zain Davids goes over for a try during their match against Canada on day 3 of the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.
The Blitzboks' Zain Davids goes over for a try during their match against Canada on day 3 of the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

The Springbok Sevens team completed the Los Angeles Sevens on a positive note when they outplayed Canada 28-15 on Sunday evening (SA time) to finish in 11th place of 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Four tries, two in each half, gave the South Africans a big enough lead to survive a late Canada onslaught.

The first of the tries was scored by Zain Davids in the opening minute of the match and when Ryan Oosthuizen dotted down soon after the Blitzboks were well in control, leading 14-0 at the break.

Davids scored his second try shortly after the break to push the Blitzboks' lead to 21-0. Canada replied with their first try, which was immediately nullified when Tristan Leyds scored, but Canada were not done, despite the deficit.

They scored two more tries but were never going to haul in the Blitzboks.

Scorers

Springbok Sevens 28 (14) — Tries: Zain Davids (2), Ryan Oosthuizen, Tristan Leyds. Conversions: Justin Geduld (2), Selvyn Davids (2).

Canada 15 (0) — Tries: Liam Bowman, Thomas Isherwood, Noah Flesch.

MORE:

Blitzboks fail to reach playoffs in Los Angeles

The Springbok Sevens squad will play Canada at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday to avoid the wooden spoon at the Los Angeles Sevens after failing ...
Sport
1 day ago

More pain for Bok sevens teams in LA

The Blitzboks suffered a second consecutive Pool defeat to Ireland in the Los Angeles Sevens on Friday night, conceding three tries in a 17-0 loss.
Sport
2 days ago

Ngcobo: mental preparation, detail and consistency key for Blitzboks in LA

It is a new week and a new opportunity for the Springbok Sevens this weekend in the fifth tournament of the 2024 season, and for Blitzbok head coach ...
Sport
3 days ago

Blitzboks ‘not consistent’, Ngcobo laments as they end on high in Canada

The Springbok Sevens team outplayed Australia 24-7 in their ninth-place playoff clash at BC Place on Sunday night to end the Vancouver Sevens on a ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘What a team’: Mokwena on Sundowns players giving penalty to Shalulile Soccer
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso opens season in swift style with Olympic qualifier Sport
  3. Sundowns did ‘exceptionally well to finish top of a difficult group’: Rulani Soccer
  4. ‘Car crash after car crash’: Stormers coach Dobson laments Loftus ‘horror show’ Rugby
  5. Blitzboks fail to reach playoffs in Los Angeles Rugby

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein