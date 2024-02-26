Blitzboks ‘not consistent’, Ngcobo laments as they end on high in Canada

The Springbok Sevens team outplayed Australia 24-7 in their ninth-place playoff clash at BC Place on Sunday night to end the Vancouver Sevens on a high note, but coach Sandile Ngcobo was left frustrated by a disappointing tournament.

Ngcobo, after the he Blitzboks' ninth-place finish, said their lack of consistency will be at the top the agenda this week as they prepare for their next assignment in this weekend's Los Angeles Sevens.

“We finished the best way possible,” Ngcobo said of the win against Australia.

“We asked the players to leave a statement and that is what they did. This was a good win and that reflects more on our abilities.