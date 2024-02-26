Blitzboks ‘not consistent’, Ngcobo laments as they end on high in Canada
The Springbok Sevens team outplayed Australia 24-7 in their ninth-place playoff clash at BC Place on Sunday night to end the Vancouver Sevens on a high note, but coach Sandile Ngcobo was left frustrated by a disappointing tournament.
Ngcobo, after the he Blitzboks' ninth-place finish, said their lack of consistency will be at the top the agenda this week as they prepare for their next assignment in this weekend's Los Angeles Sevens.
“We finished the best way possible,” Ngcobo said of the win against Australia.
“We asked the players to leave a statement and that is what they did. This was a good win and that reflects more on our abilities.
“We need to be more consistent, that is a fact — we cannot arrive at games not mentally ready.
“The positive finish in our last two games, beating Canada and Australia, showed what can be done. We know we can put any team away; we have the individuals and the culture to put it together but we are not consistent in doing that.”
The win against Australia was secured with a strong first-half effort. Impi Visser, Shilton van Wyk and David Brits all scored tries with team pivot Selvyn Davids pulling the strings in all of these.
Australia did reply to the opening score by Visser, but from there on in, it was Davids and co in charge.
The Blitzboks' 19-7 lead at the break — Dietrich Roache dotting for the Australians was well deserved as South Africa's attack proved lethal and their defence blunted offensive attempts in the other direction.
Rosko Specman scored the only points of the second half to make secure the win. Hard as they tried, the Australians could not find a way past a determined defensive effort from Davids and company.
The Springbok Sevens lost their final Pool C match 22-10 against Ireland on Saturday, hence missing the quarterfinals for the first time this season.
They did recover some pride later in the day, beating Canada 20-14 to stay in the hunt for some valuable series points.
On Friday South Africa started their campaign by beating New Zealand 22-12 but could not bring the same energy to their second match against Great Britain, losing 17-12, leaving them needing a win against Ireland to reach the quarters.
Scorers
South Africa 24 (19) — Tries: Impi Visser, Shilton van Wyk, David Brits, Rosko Specman. Conversions: Selvyn Davids, Justin Geduld.
Australia 7 (7) — Try: Dietrich Roache. Conversion: Roache.
