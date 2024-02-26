Rugby

Blitzboks ‘not consistent’, Ngcobo laments as they end on high in Canada

26 February 2024 - 10:22 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Blitzboks' Selvyn Davids runs with the ball as in their Vancouver Sevens ninth-place playoff against Australia on Sunday night.
The Blitzboks' Selvyn Davids runs with the ball as in their Vancouver Sevens ninth-place playoff against Australia on Sunday night.
Image: Canadian Press/Shutterstock/Backpagepix

The Springbok Sevens team outplayed Australia 24-7 in their ninth-place playoff clash at BC Place on Sunday night to end the Vancouver Sevens on a high note, but coach Sandile Ngcobo was left frustrated by a disappointing tournament.

Ngcobo, after the he Blitzboks' ninth-place finish, said their lack of consistency will be at the top the agenda this week as they prepare for their next assignment in this weekend's Los Angeles Sevens.

“We finished the best way possible,” Ngcobo said of the win against Australia.

“We asked the players to leave a statement and that is what they did. This was a good win and that reflects more on our abilities.

“We need to be more consistent, that is a fact — we cannot arrive at games not mentally ready.

“The positive finish in our last two games, beating Canada and Australia, showed what can be done. We know we can put any team away; we have the individuals and the culture to put it together but we are not consistent in doing that.”

The win against Australia was secured with a strong first-half effort. Impi Visser, Shilton van Wyk and David Brits all scored tries with team pivot Selvyn Davids pulling the strings in all of these.

Australia did reply to the opening score by Visser, but from there on in, it was Davids and co in charge.

The Blitzboks' 19-7 lead at the break — Dietrich Roache dotting for the Australians was well deserved as South Africa's attack proved lethal and their defence blunted offensive attempts in the other direction.

Rosko Specman scored the only points of the second half to make secure the win. Hard as they tried, the Australians could not find a way past a determined defensive effort from Davids and company.

The Springbok Sevens lost their final Pool C match 22-10 against Ireland on Saturday, hence missing the quarterfinals for the first time this season.

They did recover some pride later in the day, beating Canada 20-14 to stay in the hunt for some valuable series points.

On Friday South Africa started their campaign by beating New Zealand 22-12 but could not bring the same energy to their second match against Great Britain, losing 17-12, leaving them needing a win against Ireland to reach the quarters.

Scorers

South Africa 24 (19) — Tries: Impi Visser, Shilton van Wyk, David Brits, Rosko Specman. Conversions: Selvyn Davids, Justin Geduld.

Australia 7 (7) — Try: Dietrich Roache. Conversion: Roache.

SA Rugby

MORE:

Blitzboks miss out on top eight finish in Canada

The Springbok Sevens lost their final Pool C match 22-10 against Ireland on Saturday at BC Place in Vancouver, hence missing the quarterfinals of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Davids and Williams to bring variety for Blitzboks in Canada

Zain Davids has travelled to Canada six times and returned with three gold medals, but that has not blunted the Blitzbok forward’s winning appetite, ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘Lot of pride’ in performance as Blitzboks finish on a high in Perth

The Springbok Sevens finished their HSBC SVNS Perth campaign on a high by outplaying France for a 24-5 win in the fifth place playoff.
Sport
4 weeks ago

Blitzboks a long way from Paris Olympics

The Blitzboks are unlikely to follow the route of France and Australia by enlisting the services of high profile 15s players for next year's Olympic ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. First division Milford dump Kaizer Chiefs out of Nedbank Cup Soccer
  2. Mokwena hails Sundowns for big win in Nouakchott to reach Caf quarters Soccer
  3. Johnson apologises ‘to the 16 million supporters’ after Chiefs’ cup humiliation Soccer
  4. WATCH | Stirring rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after Liverpool win at ... Soccer
  5. ‘I don’t like pap,’ says Bafana coach Broos — but life in SA ‘10 times better ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'