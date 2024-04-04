Rugby

Newbies hoping to put Blitz back in Boks and end 40-year Hong Kong itch

04 April 2024 - 10:19 By SPORT REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Katlego Letebele during a Blitzboks training session at Stellenbosch Academy of Sport last month.
Katlego Letebele during a Blitzboks training session at Stellenbosch Academy of Sport last month.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Unburdened by their team's failure to win the Hong Kong Sevens, newbies Katlego Letebele and Quewin Nortje are desperate to put the Blitz back in the Boks when the team attempts to break their 40-year duck there on finals day on Sunday.

Indeed the Blitzboks have much unwanted baggage from their previous trips that stretches back to their isolation-breaking visit there in 1993, but the pair of former Junior Springboks who debuted in Dubai earlier this season, have been spared lingering battle scars.

I just want to contribute to the team,” Letebele explained in a SA Rugby media release before the Hong Kong Sevens from Friday to Sunday.

“I did not expect to be part of every tournament so far, given that I had to learn the tricks of the trade when I joined the squad last year. So, looking back, it is a blessed feeling knowing I have progressed and learnt so much in the last six months.”

Letebele is happy to carry his share of the workload.

“I have a simple attitude, everything I do as part of the team, I want to contribute. Whether I am on the field starting a match or coming off the bench late in a game, I am doing whatever is needed from me to add to the team effort.”

In the corresponding period last year Letebele stood in admiration of some of the senior players.

“I would not have dreamt any of this when I joined the Sevens,” he said. “Here I am, travelling the world, representing my country and fighting hard alongside a great group of guys doing their best for the badge.”

Of course those he admires have helped smooth his path.

“That has been huge. They really helped me getting to grips with the demands of Sevens and to adjust to the insane pace of the game. This is a good time to return the favour.”

Nortje, who made a memorable entry to Sevens, missed the North American leg through injury. He is back in the squad and tugging at the leash for a run in Hong Kong Stadium from Friday.

I was despondent when I broke down as most injuries put you back and I was enjoying myself out there,” admitted Nortje.

But I immediately changed my focus on the rehab process and how to get back to fitness again. It is important to rehab well, and I am pleased that I could come back in time for Hong Kong. I am ready to use my speed and chase kicks and whatever else is expected of me from the rest of the team.”

Nortje believes he has completely recovered from his hamstring troubles.

“When [former Blitzbok] Chris Dry asked me when I will be ready and I said Hong Kong, he told me that is one tournament everyone wants to play in. The stadium and surrounding mountains create a buzz.

The scenery was indeed as he described it, so now it is just for me to go out there and give everything I have for the Blitzboks.”

The Springbok Sevens face Ireland at 5.39am SA time in their first Pool C game on Friday, followed by a clash against Spain at 8.23am.

READ MORE

Blitzboks coach steps aside

Blitzboks head coach Sandile Ngcobo will step aside allowing assistant coach Philip Snyman to take the reins of the beleaguered team.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Blitzboks fly towards aerial consistency

Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo has likened his team's mostly struggling performances in the World Sevens Series to the capricious weather in the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Blitzboks end in second-last place in Los Angeles

The Springbok Sevens team completed the Los Angeles Sevens on a positive note when they outplayed Canada 28-15 on Sunday evening (SA time) to finish ...
Sport
1 month ago

Bulls coach Jake White frustrated at SA rugby’s brawn drain

White said the Bulls lost to a Leinster combination that has a lot of experience
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Why southern hemisphere rugby is indebted to Japan

Rugby players from all over the world are flocking to gain experience in Japan - and are reaping the benefits
Sport
2 days ago

Squad rotation contributing to Lions’ inconsistent form

While the Springboks get the opportunity to chase the sun, the Lions, albeit in lower orbit, are in pursuit of consistency.
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Football world rocked by death of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs in hijacking Soccer
  2. Zwane’s return a major boost for Sundowns in huge clash against Yanga Soccer
  3. ‘I want to be like prophet Bushiri’: ex-Sundowns star Tiyani Mabunda Soccer
  4. Hunt, Radebe, ‘Simply Carol’ lead tributes to Luke Fleurs as Chiefs confirm ... Soccer
  5. Second spot elusive for Pirates as they share spoils with Swallows Soccer

Latest Videos

First appearance in court of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe ...
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany