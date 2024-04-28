Rugby

‘Too many skill and breakdown errors’: Lions cornered by crafty Munster

URC defeat leaves them in desperate scramble for a place in the top eight

28 April 2024 - 14:16
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bok lock RG Snyman proved a menace against the Lions at Ellis Park as Munster inflicted a 33-13 URC defeat on the hosts.
Bok lock RG Snyman proved a menace against the Lions at Ellis Park as Munster inflicted a 33-13 URC defeat on the hosts.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi (Gallo Images)

Munster were smarter, sighed Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen after his team continued their season long roller coaster ride with a 33-13 defeat in the United Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday.

To be fair to the visitors, while the Lions were full of energy and carried the ball with much fervour in the second half, they are in a different league than their hosts.

The streetwise defending champions were clinical when points were on offer and inflicted another defeat on the Lions who will have to end the regular URC season with a bang to make it into the top eight.

“Too many skill and breakdown errors,” Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen pointed to his team's shortcomings.

The frustrating thing for Van Rooyen was Munster did not do anything the Lions didn't expect or train for.

Once they got the lead Munster applied the squeeze at the breakdown, in defence and with contestable kicks. They also stole the march on the Lions in the scrums.

Van Rooyen felt they created more than Munster, but having more ball does not automatically translate to points. The Lions went headlong up blind alleys and they could not hang on to the ball long enough to make an impression on the scoreboard.

Munster, crafty and resourceful as ever, played the game on their terms, at times carefully and craftily slipping into energy conservation mode in the highveld's thin air. They did not have to play like the wind all the time, they simply had to draw it from the Lions' sails and seize moments that mattered. Simply put, Munster have a much better grasp of what is required to win a rugby match.

“You could feel them dictating the tempo of the game, whether they were sitting or playing,” Van Rooyen pointed out before adding “every bounce also seemed to have gone their way.”

Munster munch Lions at Ellis Park

Full of zeal when they needed to be Munster showed most of their champion qualities when they downed the Lions 33-13 in their United Rugby ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Indeed there were moments of misfortune but it is the mark of the champion team that they bend the arc of luck their way.

He didn't have a cigar like Hannibal Smith from the TV series the A-Team but Munster coach Graham Rowntree sported the same satisfied grin. “We had a plan and we stuck to it,” beamed Rowntree. “I was really pleased with our power game, around scrum and maul. It was a big effort from the lads two weeks at altitude coming away with 10 points, not many people have done that. In fact, not many people have, not where we come from. Delighted!” he reflected on his teams wins over the Bulls and the Lions.

While Munster is handily placed in the competition's top three the Lions will have to perform a few circus acts to get into the top eight and the play-offs. They will have to walk a tightrope in their remaining matches against Cardiff, Glasgow Warriors (both at home) and the Stormers in Cape Town.

“It is the cliché of sticking to processes. We need to minimise errors,” said Van Rooyen about the improvements needed.

“We basically have to win all three, probably. It is so close, eight, 10, maybe 15 points may be required. If we do what we have to at home that Stormers game at the end may get real spicy.”

READ MORE

‘Now it’s a must-win tour’ Dobson says as Stormers rebound

The Stormers solidified their position in the United Rugby Championships' top eight with a comprehensive 42-12 victory over Leinster at Cape Town ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Bulls deliver dominant display in eight-try romp over Ospreys

The Bulls delivered a dominant response to last weekend’s chastening defeat against Munster, scoring a 61-24 victory against the Ospreys at Loftus on ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Double injury blow for Lions against Munster in URC

Injuries to centre Henco van Wyk and fullback Quan Horn have deprived the Lions of strike power at the back for their United Rugby Championship clash ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks’ bare bones for Wales

Injuries and calendar clashes may rain on World Cup champions' parade
Sport
14 hours ago

Bongi shows big boys do cry – and it’s OK

When they watch Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi sobbing in 'Chasing the Sun 2', young men will see that masculinity is not one-dimensional machismo, ...
Business Times
14 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine storms from behind to win eighth Diamond League title Sport
  2. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season’: Chiefs ... Sport
  3. Iqraam Rayners nets five as Stellenbosch demolish Polokwane City Soccer
  4. ‘We have lost a brother’: Sundowns captain Zwane pays tribute to Peter Mashata Soccer
  5. Milestones galore for the Stormers Rugby

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi