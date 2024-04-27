Bulls deliver dominant display in eight try romp over Ospreys

The Bulls delivered a dominant response to last weekend’s chastening defeat against Munster, scoring a 61-24 victory against the Ospreys at Loftus on Saturday.

The Bulls ran in eight tries, forced Ospreys fullback Max Nagy to give away a penalty try to claim a vital win in front of 8300 spectators.

The Bulls delivered a more rounded display than was the case against the defending champions last week, showing greater commitment to their structures and allowing their forwards to first gain the ascendancy before unleashing their backline.

The Ospreys, so impressive in their win in Cape Town last week, couldn’t rekindle the same kind of efficiency they displayed against the Stormers and the errors they committed on Saturday, were punished by the Bulls.

The home team, led by the hard-running Louw, and a dominant scrum, had plenty of front foot ball.