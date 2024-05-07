Rugby

Stormers’ loosehead count improves before Wales and Ireland tour

07 May 2024 - 15:28
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stormers prop Sti Sithole has been restored to fitness and will tour with the squad in Wales and Ireland.
Stormers prop Sti Sithole has been restored to fitness and will tour with the squad in Wales and Ireland.
Image: Malcolm Couzens (Getty Images)

Though still missing key personnel, the Stormers will be buoyed by the return of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Sti Sithole, Angelo Davids and Kwenzo Blose as they try to secure a place in the top four of the United Rugby Championship.

The Stormers, fifth on the table, have remaining league matches against the Dragons in Newport on Friday, Connacht in Galway a week later and a home tie against the Lions.

It is great to have the likes of Sacha, Angelo, Sti and Kwenzo back in the group and we are looking forward to the challenges that await us in Newport and Galway,” said head coach John Dobson.

The return of loosehead Sithole, in particular, will be a welcome sight for the Stormers. His return, with Blose, is timely as it helps alleviate pressure on their loosehead resources with Ali Vermaak and Lizo Gqoboka still on the injured list.

He [Sithole] stands out because he hasn’t played in a while but has been training,” said Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani.

“'Sti' has done really well. I’m not saying Brok Harris or Kwenzo didn’t do well in his absence, but we are happy he is back at training.

His scrum work especially. When he’s in there, he competes well. He wins a lot of penalties. He operates well with Neethling [Fouche], Frans [Malherbe] and the hookers.

He is a big gain for us going into the business end of the competition.

We are happy to have him back. We want him fit so he can push to play 60 minutes. That’s our next job, to get him game fit again.”

Junior Boks go slip slidin’ away in U-20 Rugby Championship

Set-piece implosion in the second half, ill discipline and soft moments in defence cost the Junior Springboks as they crashed to a 24-19 defeat to ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's influence in midfield may provide much-needed thrust at the business end of the season. Davids' return is manna with injuries on the wing limiting Dobson's options.

Dobson said last week he intended going full throttle in selection in their remaining league matches as his team cannot afford to bow out.

The congested nature of the log shows how competitive the United Rugby Championship has been this season. We will need to be at our best if we are going to get the results we need.”

He, however, still has a lengthy injury list with wings Leolin Zas, Ben Loader and Courtnall Skosan, centre Ruhan Nel, scrumhalf Paul de Wet, loose forwards Keke Morabe, Deon Fourie and Nama Xaba, utility forward Hendre Stassen and props Gqoboka and Vermaak not considered for selection.

Stormers touring squad

Backs: Angelo Davids, Dan du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Warrick Gelant, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Herschel Jantjies, Manie Libbok, Wandisile Simelane, Stefan Ungerer, Damian Willemse.

Forwards: Kwenzo Blose, Hacjivah Dayimani, Ben-Jason Dixon, Joseph Dweba, Willie Engelbrecht, Neethling Fouche, Brok Harris, JJ Kotze, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat (captain), Evan Roos, Sti Sithole, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Ruben van Heerden, Andre-Hugo Venter.

MORE:

Springboks, SA Rugby steal the show at SA Sports Awards at Sun City

South African Rugby stole the show at the 17th South African Sports Awards held Sun City in North West on Sunday as it walked away with seven ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks have Oz rugby puzzle to solve

There is something brewing in Australian rugby. The Wallabies, in Australia, more than the All Blacks, is where South Africa’s focus must be for the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Coach John Plumtree lauds Sharks’ character

It was a victory to savour for the Sharks as their grit and determination paid off in their nail-biting 32-31 Challenge Cup semifinal win over ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pumas edge Blitzboks in fifth-place match and take 2023-24 Sevens title

Argentina, playing for the HSBC Sevens title, came back hard in the second half of their fifth-place playoff to edge the Springbok Sevens 14-10 in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Etzebeth drags the Sharks from the grave to qualify for Challenge Cup final

The Sharks showed resilience and resolve to produce a result that will be etched in their folklore when they downed Clermont 32-31 in the semifinal ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Perfect Pillay earns silver to secure Wayde’s first medal in eight years Sport
  2. Simbine and the speed merchants secure SA’s second Olympic relay spot Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena refers to Klopp’s EPL comments on PSL scheduling Soccer
  4. Koutroulis wants promoted Magesi to make an immediate impact in the PSL Soccer
  5. Wayde van Niekerk and co win Olympic 4x400m spot at World Relays Sport

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped