News editor of The Citizen newspaper Amanda Watson died on Tuesday morning.
Watson, 57, passed away at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg after a medical procedure.
According to her wife, Kim Bernstein, Watson had been ill since August 2023.
“She went into respiratory distress. Something happened and they just couldn’t bring her back,” Bernstein said.
Watson started her journalism career as a crime reporter with Caxton Community Newspaper in 2005 and became news editor of the North Eastern Tribune and Randburg Sun before joining The Citizen — a daily newspaper published in Johannesburg, where she was a senior reporter in 2013.
She then moved on to become deputy news editor and was appointed news editor in 2019.
She is survived by her wife Kim, two sons Brandon and Bryan and four-year-old granddaughter Madison.
Bernstein said Watson will be remembered for her big heart and for being helpful to others.
“What I will remember most is her beautiful eyes and her huge heart and her strength, and how she loved me. We were together for 19 years. Every day when I knew it was home time, I got excited that I would go home and see her. How do I live without her?”
The funeral date and arrangements are yet to be finalised.
TimesLIVE
The Citizen's news editor Amanda Watson has died
Image: Facebook/Amanda Watson
