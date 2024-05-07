South Africa

The Citizen's news editor Amanda Watson has died

07 May 2024 - 15:15
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Amanda Watson.
Amanda Watson.
Image: Facebook/Amanda Watson

News editor of The Citizen newspaper Amanda Watson died on Tuesday morning. 

Watson, 57, passed away at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg after a medical procedure. 

According to her wife, Kim Bernstein, Watson had been ill since August 2023. 

“She went into respiratory distress. Something happened and they just couldn’t bring her back,” Bernstein said.

Watson started her journalism career as a crime reporter with Caxton Community Newspaper in 2005 and became news editor of the North Eastern Tribune and Randburg Sun before joining The Citizen — a daily newspaper published in Johannesburg, where she was a senior reporter in 2013.

She then moved on to become deputy news editor and was appointed news editor in 2019.

She is survived by her wife Kim, two sons Brandon and Bryan and four-year-old granddaughter Madison.

Bernstein said Watson will be remembered for her big heart and for being helpful to others.

“What I will remember most is her beautiful eyes and her huge heart and her strength, and how she loved me. We were together for 19 years. Every day when I knew it was home time, I got excited that I would go home and see her. How do I live without her?”

The funeral date and arrangements are yet to be finalised.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Slain journalist Jeremy Gordin was worried about South Africa’s crime rate

Retired journalist Jeremy Gordin, who was killed during a robbery at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, had experienced two burglaries a few months ...
News
1 year ago

Build a museum for storytellers like Nat Nakasa and preserve black history, family urges government

The family of the late Nathaniel “Nat” Nakasa has called for the government to build a museum to pay tribute to the iconic journalist to preserve his ...
News
1 year ago

Sanef saddened by deaths of four journalists from Covid-19 related complications

Four journalists have died in SA of Covid-19 related complications.
News
2 years ago

Newspaper great Raymond Louw dies, aged 92

Raymond Louw, a former editor of the Rand Daily Mail and Sunday Times, chair of the South African chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa ...
News
4 years ago

Senior political journalist Ngwako Modjadji dies in alleged hit-and-run

A City Press senior political reporter,  Ngwako Modjadji, has died in what is believed to have been a hit-and-run accident, the SA National Editors' ...
News
5 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  2. Illicit mining kingpin linked to 29 murders killed in Soweto: police South Africa
  3. WATCH | George building collapse: Search for trapped workers continues as death ... South Africa
  4. Forfeiture order granted after SIU investigation into land theft syndicate South Africa
  5. George building collapse update: Two people dead, 53 still trapped South Africa

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped