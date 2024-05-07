Rugby

Junior Boks go slip slidin’ away in U-20 Rugby Championship

Defeat to Aussies leave South Africa bottom of the log

07 May 2024 - 14:09
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Angus Staniforth of Australia is tackled while Bathobele Hlekane gives chase during the Under-20 Rugby Championship match against South Africa at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Tuesday.
Angus Staniforth of Australia is tackled while Bathobele Hlekane gives chase during the Under-20 Rugby Championship match against South Africa at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Tuesday.
Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Set piece implosion in the second half, ill discipline and soft moments in defence cost the Junior Springboks as they crashed to a 24-19 defeat to Australia in the inaugural Under-20 Rugby Championship in Queensland on Tuesday.

In an absorbing contest in which fortunes fluctuated wildly it was Australia — more spring-heeled in possession and more toothy in the set pieces who carried the day.

The result leaves the Junior Boks bottom of the table after a draw and a defeat, while New Zealand stand atop with two wins.

While South Africa did well to again absorb pressure, they were left with too much to do in the absence of sustained excellence in the set pieces.

Again the Sunshine Coast Stadium was soaked in irony as rain, not dissimilar to last Thursday's torrential downpour, put a dampener on proceedings.

The South Africans, in particular, were disjointed and it was the home team that set the tone and showed greater resilience in the moments that mattered.

“It is disappointing losing a game like that,” said Junior Boks captain JF van Heerden. “It felt at times we lost against ourselves.

“There's hard work [ahead] and we will be coming back. There are always positives but at the end of the day the game has to come together. It is back to the drawing board and we will be back on Sunday trying to make a statement.”

What would have been most dispiriting for the South Africans was the way they were bossed in the scrums.

Australia were under the cosh last week when Argentina clawed them in the scrum but their change in personnel gave them a better grip on proceedings on Tuesday. The Junior Boks, this time without last week's captain and tight head Zachary Porthen who is out with a hand injury, conceded a third minute penalty at the set piece.

Losing loose head prop Mabasa Maqubela to a red card in the 20th minute did not help their cause but even after they were restored to a full complement they were back-pedalling in a facet in which they usually dominate Australia.

To be fair, the Junior Boks did well to repel them, especially slippery left-wing Angus Staniforth.

Junior Boks looking for improved effort against Australia

JF van Heerden will captain a Junior Springbok side showing several changes when they take on Australia in the second round of the Under-20 Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

South Africa's aerial skills, particularly in the line-out helped keep them in the game with captain Van Heerden proving a tower of strength.

In the second half, however, they lost their authority in that area, while their scrum increasingly buckled under pressure. There was even the rare sight of an Australian heel against the head as the South Africans got pushed off the ball halfway through the second half.

When however the Junior Boks went the direct route in possession they looked potent. Flank Divan Fuller, lock Bathobele Hlekane, centres Philip-Albert van Niekerk and Jurenzo Julius all carried with gusto.

The Junior Boks' discipline, though, also let them down. Just before the 20th minute the match was potentially turned on its head.

Loose head Maqubela was first yellow carded for an irresponsible clean out at the ruck before a review concluded he deserves red. Under the regulations in use for this tournament it meant his permanent banishment but the Junior Boks could summon a replacement after 20 minutes.

Despite their numerical disadvantage to the Bok pack rose to the challenge. They were purposeful and precise at the ruck, exacting steals and they even mauled with menace.

Springboks, SA Rugby steal the show at SA Sports Awards at Sun City

South African Rugby stole the show at the 17th South African Sports Awards held Sun City in North West on Sunday as it walked away with seven ...
Sport
1 day ago

Despite being a man down Van Heerden barged over in the 32nd minute after his team laid siege to the Australian try line.

The Aussies hit back immediately when Litelihle Bester's blindside defence left a lot to be desired.

Bester atoned when he rounded off after the Junior Boks' first sustained attack of the match at the three quarter mark. Bester came from so far back he might have started his run in Perth as his momentum took him clear to hand the Boks the lead.

Australia again counter punched when Shane Wilcox scored his second try but the Junior Boks were dealt an even bigger blow a few minutes later.

Hlekane copped a yellow card in attempting defend a line-out maul and to add insult a penalty try was awarded.

Bester scored another with two minutes to go after good work from Julius but they were already a beaten side.

In the earlier game New Zealand U-20 beat Argentina U-20 43-20 to remain unbeaten. They play Australia on Sunday, while the Junior Boks will take on Argentina in the earlier kickoff.

Scorers:

Australia U20 (10) 24 — Tries: Shane Wilcox (2), penalty try. Conversions: Cullen Gray (2). Penalty: Gray.

South Africa U20 (7) 19 — Tries: JF van Heerden, Litelihle Bester (2). Conversions: Thurlon Williams (2).

READ MORE

Junior Boks held to thrilling draw

The Junior Boks called on hard-wired Green and Gold qualities to get their U20 Rugby Championship campaign under way in Queensland on Thursday.
Sport
5 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Wins embolden Munster's Ireland contingent ahead of two-Test series against Boks in July

Ireland open the Test series against the Springboks at Loftus on July 6 before the teams clash again a week later in Durban
Sport
4 days ago

Coach John Plumtree lauds Sharks’ character

It was a victory to savour for the Sharks as their grit and determination paid off in their nail-biting 32-31 Challenge Cup semifinal win over ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pumas edge Blitzboks in fifth-place match and take 2023-24 Sevens title

Argentina, playing for the HSBC Sevens title, came back hard in the second half of their fifth-place playoff to edge the Springbok Sevens 14-10 in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Etzebeth drags the Sharks from the grave to qualify for Challenge Cup final

The Sharks showed resilience and resolve to produce a result that will be etched in their folklore when they downed Clermont 32-31 in the semifinal ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Perfect Pillay earns silver to secure Wayde’s first medal in eight years Sport
  2. Simbine and the speed merchants secure SA’s second Olympic relay spot Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena refers to Klopp’s EPL comments on PSL scheduling Soccer
  4. Wayde van Niekerk and co win Olympic 4x400m spot at World Relays Sport
  5. PSG not obsessed with scoring twice against Dortmund, says Luis Enrique Soccer

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped