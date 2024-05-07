Junior Boks go slip slidin’ away in U-20 Rugby Championship

Set piece implosion in the second half, ill discipline and soft moments in defence cost the Junior Springboks as they crashed to a 24-19 defeat to Australia in the inaugural Under-20 Rugby Championship in Queensland on Tuesday.

In an absorbing contest in which fortunes fluctuated wildly it was Australia — more spring-heeled in possession and more toothy in the set pieces who carried the day.

The result leaves the Junior Boks bottom of the table after a draw and a defeat, while New Zealand stand atop with two wins.

While South Africa did well to again absorb pressure, they were left with too much to do in the absence of sustained excellence in the set pieces.

Again the Sunshine Coast Stadium was soaked in irony as rain, not dissimilar to last Thursday's torrential downpour, put a dampener on proceedings.

The South Africans, in particular, were disjointed and it was the home team that set the tone and showed greater resilience in the moments that mattered.