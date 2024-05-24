Sharks stun Gloucester to be crowned Challenge Cup champions

The Sharks produced a spirited performance to beat Gloucester 36-22 during their exciting Challenge Cup final played at the Tottenham Stadium in London on Friday night.

With this hard fought victory, where both teams scored three tries apiece, the Sharks became the first South African side to win this competition and they have secured a place in the Champions Cup next season.

In front of a hostile crowd, the Sharks dominated the first half and they scored their first try through Phepsi Buthelezi after 25 minutes despite the fact that they were a man down after Aphelele Fassi got an early yellow card to the sin-bin.

The Sharks, who had Springbok players like Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Makazole Mapimpi and Aphelele Fassi, went to the break with a 16-3 lead largely because of exceptional kicking by flyhalf Siya Masuku.