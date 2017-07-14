Soccer

Downs player suspended for 'unprofessional antics'

14 July 2017 - 07:17 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mzikayise Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba has been suspended by the club after he "substituted himself" at halftime during a crucial Absa Premiership match towards the end of last season.

Sources at the club said the left-back was receiving a pep-talk from some of  his teammates at half-time during their match against Baroka FC when he got irritated, removed his jersey and refused to return for the second half.

Mashaba was then replaced by Fares Hachi.

It has also been alleged that Mashaba had on numerous  occasions arrived at the team's training base in Chloorkop reeking of alcohol. The Sundowns' technical team is said to have had enough of his "unprofessional antics".

Sundowns spokesman Thulani Thuswa confirmed an "incident" involving Mashaba during their match against Baroka, which they drew 2-2, conceding their league title to Wits.

"We can confirm his suspension but he remains a Sundowns player," Thuswa said.

Mashaba has since been dropped from the team and barred from taking part in team activities.

His business manager, Tim Sukazi, is also aware of the "incident", which he said happened in the heat of the moment. He said he did not believe the incident had sparked problems with his teammates and technical team. 

