Wits' new signings excite coach Gavin Hunt

Gavin Hunt believes the five quality signings Absa Premiership champions Bidvest Wits paraded on Tuesday will bring the necessary reinforcement that any successful team needs to continue achieving.

The Wits coach said the five players will add huge value to last season’s MTN8 and PSL champions in the coming 2017-18 season.

Wits paraded their five new headline signings at their Sturrock Park training base on Tuesday.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar and international Daylon Claasen were the highest profile acquisitions.

Wits also paraded new Montenegrin defender Slavko Damjanovic‚ the exciting 17-year-old attacker Kobamelo 'KK' Kodisang from Platinum Stars and left-back Bokang Tlhone from Free State Stars.