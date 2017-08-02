Soccer

Wits' new signings excite coach Gavin Hunt

02 August 2017 - 12:01 By Marc Strydom
Gavin Hunt having a word with Thulani Hlatshwayo during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United at Bidvest Stadium on May 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

Gavin Hunt believes the five quality signings Absa Premiership champions Bidvest Wits paraded on Tuesday will bring the necessary reinforcement that any successful team needs to continue achieving.

The Wits coach said the five players will add huge value to last season’s MTN8 and PSL champions in the coming 2017-18 season.

Wits paraded their five new headline signings at their Sturrock Park training base on Tuesday.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar and international Daylon Claasen were the highest profile acquisitions.

Wits also paraded new Montenegrin defender Slavko Damjanovic‚ the exciting 17-year-old attacker Kobamelo 'KK' Kodisang from Platinum Stars and left-back Bokang Tlhone from Free State Stars.

“Obviously in the defensive area with ‘Damian’ (Damjanovic)‚ he’s a left-footed centreback‚ which is something that we have been looking for for some time‚” Hunt said.

“And I think he’ll give us a lot of quality from playing out from the back and also‚ hopefully‚ scoring goals.

“There’s something we saw and something we liked. And hopefully his introduction to South African football will be smooth‚ because it is a different type of game here‚ as we all know.

"And with players from Europe it always takes a bit of time.

“So hopefully he settles down well. And he has settled well so far and integrated with the team very nicely.

“Steven – do I have to talk about Steven? And then Daylon as well. They come from SA backgrounds‚ have been overseas for numerous years. I know they can give us the extra bit of edge across all fronts.

“Especially in the final third‚ which is an area where we are lacking. And they can give us that pass hopefully‚ and a few goals.

“The young 'KK' I think is the most exciting prodigy I have seen in a long‚ long time‚ and hopefully he can learn from guys like Daylon and Steven.

“Tlhone we know has been in the league for a long‚ long time. He’s certainly a good left-back and he’ll give us the steadiness and competitiveness in the area that we need it.

“I’m sure he’ll add good value. We’ve watched him now for some time.

“From all the signings‚ I think we’ve done well. Of course the proof will be in results. But I’m sure all of them will add huge value to our squad.”

