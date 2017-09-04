Soccer

Aaron Mokoena reveals why he loves his new role as Bafana assistant team manager

04 September 2017 - 11:25 By Tiyani Mabasa
Kabelo Rangoaga, Aaron Mokoena and Tumelo Kujane.
Image: Facebook/Aaron Mokoena

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena is revelling in his new role as the assistant team manager of the national team.

"I always wanted to come back to the structure and right now being in a position to assist Bra Barney‚ to assist the team in management‚ it's absolutely a great position and I hope my experience will help the boys.

“I always believe that football belongs to footballers.” The erstwhile Blackburn Rovers defender further explained that the job is demanding just as much as his defensive duties were in his former life as a footballer.

Mokoena is Bafana's most capped player with 107 appearances to his name. “Bra Barney is doing so many things‚ to start with.

"He's sending call up (letters) to the players‚ booking their (plane) tickets‚ hotel accommodation.

"It extends to even working with the team doctor in terms of what the boys will eat at the hotel and booking of the stadiums.

"Of course the coach will ask for a training ground and you need to get that sorted. “Closer to game day‚ you have to be there for pre-match meetings which is the day before the game‚ get the team list sorted.

"You have to be at the airport before them to get their boarding passes sorted. It's nice to be a footballer‚ now I can see it‚” Mokoena chuckled.

“It's a lot of things that as a footballer you don't see happening behind the scenes.” Mokoena‚ though‚ is relishing the challenge and has confirmed that he would inform Safa CEO Dennis Mumble that he's keen on a long-term arrangement. “Being a part of it‚ I can't complain.

"At the moment‚ actually‚ it was to come for these two games see if I like it and when we get back (to Johannesburg)‚ I'm still going to have a meeting with Dennis Mumble to decide the going forward.

"So far it has worked very well‚ so I love it to bits.

"It's all about going back to the office to have a meeting with the CEO and make a decision.” On Bafana's match on Tuesday‚ Mokoena remained optimistic that the national team would will make amends. “Yes‚ we lost against Cape Verde‚ but it was the end of the game and not end of the hope. I believe this squad can make it (to Russia)‚” he added.

