Aaron Mokoena reveals why he loves his new role as Bafana assistant team manager

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena is revelling in his new role as the assistant team manager of the national team.

"I always wanted to come back to the structure and right now being in a position to assist Bra Barney‚ to assist the team in management‚ it's absolutely a great position and I hope my experience will help the boys.

“I always believe that football belongs to footballers.” The erstwhile Blackburn Rovers defender further explained that the job is demanding just as much as his defensive duties were in his former life as a footballer.

Mokoena is Bafana's most capped player with 107 appearances to his name. “Bra Barney is doing so many things‚ to start with.