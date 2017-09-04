Baxter rings in changes

You can expect to see changes to Bafana Bafana when they take on Cape Verde in a must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday at 7pm.

Bafana mentor Stuart Baxter is ready to wield the axe after the 2-1 loss in Praia, Cape Verde, which has dented Bafana's qualifying hopes for next year's tournament in Russia.

Bafana got a reprieve when Burkina Faso drew against Senegal at home.

Burkina Faso lead the group with five points after three matches, Senegal follow closely in second spot with four points. South Africa are third on goal difference.

Baxter hinted on Sunday that some players will have to make way.

"I was certainly not pleased with the way we played. We didn't take the initiative.

"You could very possibly see changes in the midfield and you could very possibly see changes in the back four because of Tower [Eric Mathoho, who got a red card in Praia], in the front unit and changes in the shape of the team. You could possibly see a change with the goalkeeper and on the bench, so you are likely to see changes," Baxter said.

The Briton had suggested the technical team could decide to bring in another centre-back to replace the suspended Mathoho.

"Thulani [Serero] is available. He came into the camp with a proposed hamstring strain, but very quickly within 48 hours the doctor told me he would be available, but I didn't think it would be fair to the rest of the players to bring him onto the bench for the first game. He's available for this one," he said.

He said he expected his team to be better in Tuesday's clash. "I think you will see a much more competitive game now and certainly from our side, we've got a little bit of revenge."