Messi's dad seals deal

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reassured his club's supporters that Lionel Messi's new contract has been signed, albeit by the superstar player's father.

The Catalan side announced an agreement with Messi, their all-time leading goalscorer, in July to extend his stay to 2021, but the Argentina international has not yet put pen to paper, prompting fears he might leave at the end of the season.

In an interview with Diario Sport newspaper on Tuesday, Bartomeu said Messi's father, Jorge, had signed the contract.

"It's all agreed and signed. There are three contracts," said Bartomeu.

"One with the Messi Foundation, which is signed by its president and the player's brother, an image rights contract with Messi signed by his father, who is the administrator of his company, and his employment contract, which his father signed - he has the power to do so."