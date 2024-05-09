‘One of our best games this season’: Mokwena on Sundowns’ draw against Arrows

“It is one of our best performances,” said Mokwena of Wednesday's match where his team created 19 scoring chances, had seven shots on target and finished with 80% possession despite being a man down.

“We created a lot of chances in and around the box where we were very aggressive. I asked how at half time the score was 0-0. I counted five chances from the beginning and the one where [Matias] Esquivel was inside the box and he should have scored.

“And we were still unlucky with the substitution of Lucas Riberio [replaced injured by Peter Shalulile just before the half-hour], which affected us a bit. But Peter came in and we were able to retain the intensity.

“We fixed a few things at half time and spoke about a few, and we still played better in the second half with 10 men.

“We were very aggressive, created chances and Marcelo's [Allende] one should have been a goal. I'm disappointed with a kick off in the second half because I think the organisation [at the back] was not right.

“The idea [of trying to kick the ball up front] was good because it's a kick off that I came up with. When it doesn't work it's my fault and when it works you're a genius because it came off.”