Bloemfontein Celtic secure a point against Chippa United

Chippa United twice struck the woodwork against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on a chilly holiday Sunday afternoon but failed to deliver a first victory for new coach Teboho Moloi as the game ended goalless.

After Moeketsi Sekola headed against the crossbar in the first half, Chippa came close to sneaking the three points with late chances falling to both Lerato Manzini and Sizwe Mdlinzo.

Manzini curled his shot in the 88th minute against the crossbar and then Mdlinzo had a free header but was denied by the knees of Celtic keeper Patrick Tignbyemb.

It means Moloi, caretaker in place of fired Dan Malesela, has drawn three successive games since taking over.

Two sides with a hurry-scurry style were both unable to hold onto the ball for any length of time with the frequent turnover of possession ensuring a sloppy affair.

It meant the ball ping-ponged around in the midfield and saw little service up to the attacker. Both goalkeepers were hardly tested.

The first half produced just one opportunity apiece. After 20 minutes, Deon Hotto’s cross just eluded the outstretched leg of Ndumiso Mabena with the Chippa defence stretched and out of position.

Nine minutes later it was the chance of Chippa, with Moeketsi Sekola turning superbly to head a corner from Kurt Lentjies against the crossbar. Ironically for all the talk of Chippa’s desire to build-up fluidly towards goal, the home team’s only real chances came from set pieces.

On the hour mark, Lentjies delivered a curling free kick that James Okwuosa headed forcefully but wide.

The big centre back returned the favour just minutes later with a long ball over the back of the Celtic defence that found Lentjies wide and from a tight angle he flashed the ball across the goal.

The substitutions in the second half livened up the game considerably but still control was poor.

It was only at the death that sudden the game came really alive as Chippa came oh so close to only their second win of the season.- TimesLIVE